Shehnaaz Gill has been among the most sought-after faces in Indian entertainment since her stint on Bigg Boss 13. She garnered immense popularity for her bubbly nature, acting, singing, and online presence. Her brother, Shehbaz Badesha, recently joined Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard entry. In the wake of his reality show gig, let us compare their net worth.

Shehnaaz Gill Net Worth 2025

Shehnaaz’s hard work has paid off financially. As of 2025, her net worth is approximately 25 crore, per India Forums. She makes money from films, music, endorsements, reality shows, and social media.

She also owns luxury cars, including Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW, Jaguar, and Audi models, and has recently purchased a Mercedes-Benz GLS worth over one crore. Shehnaaz also has a trendy apartment in Mumbai and a family house in Chandigarh. Her assets and career development make her a successful reality TV personality in India.

Shehbaz Badesha Net Worth 2025

Shehbaz Badesha is a singer, model, and social media star. His net worth is estimated to be between 7 crore and 10 crore in 2025, according to FilmiBeat. Shehbaz earns money from Punjabi tracks, solo albums, social media, and reality shows.

Shehbaz Badesha Reveals He Is Financially Dependent On Sister Shehnaaz Gill

During his appearance on Bigg Boss 19, Shehbaz confessed that he financially relies on his sister. He said, “I am a flop outside the BB19 house. I have not done anything in my career and succeeded anywhere. So I live on Shehnaaz’s money, and I am proud of the fact that I am a brother of Shehnaaz. She literally takes care of me. Whenever I need money, she gives it to me, and I also don’t hesitate in asking her. She is my family. She is my blood” (per ianslive).

Shehnaaz Gill Vs Shehbaz Badesha Net Worth Comparison

By the numbers, if Shehbaz’s net worth is approximately between 7 to 10 crore and Shehnaaz’s is 25 crore, than the former’s wealth is roughly 60% less than Shehnaaz’s total assets. While Shehnaaz Gill has built a strong financial empire, Shehbaz is still growing his career. The difference shows their distinct paths, but their bond remains strong, with Shehbaz openly crediting his sister for supporting him.

