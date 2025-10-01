Bigg Boss 19 has already entered its 5th week, and the show is getting more heat with each passing day. The viewers are thrilled and excited to watch how the forthcoming episodes unfold, as it seems challenging to predict which housemate will ultimately lift the trophy this season and emerge as the winner.

Until now, we have seen the eviction of Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, and Natalia Janoszek. Meanwhile, Nehal Chudasama and Farhana Bhatt had returned to the house after being sent to the secret room following their elimination.

Though more Wildcard stars are yet to enter this house, let’s predict the chances of each Bigg Boss housemate and see who ranks higher in a potential winner’s list prediction.

Bigg Boss 19 Winner: Who Holds The Maximum Chance To Emerge As The Winner?

It’s crucial to note that the prediction rankings below are based on the current scenario in the house and the popularity and fame of the housemates. As of writing, there are a total of 14 contestants inside the house, and here are their chances of winning Bigg Boss 19, ranked from least-likely to most-likely:

14. Kunickaa Sadanand

13. Shehbaz Badesha

12. Farhana Bhatt

11. Nehal Chudasama

10. Neelam Giri

09. Zeishan Quadri

08. Mridul Tiwari

07. Pranit More

06. Ashnoor Kaur

05. Amaal Mallik

04. Baseer Ali

03. Tanya Mittal

02. Abhishek Bajaj

01. Gaurav Khanna

From day one GK played with dignity, patience and honesty. He didn’t change for the game, and clearly that’s why the audienve connect with him so much. 🔥 PUBLIC WINNER GAURAV — Gaurav Khanna (@iamgauravkhanna) September 28, 2025

Why Is Gaurav Khanna Most Likely To Lift The Bigg Boss 19 Trophy?

The reason why GK holds the highest chances of winning BB19 is due to his massive popularity among the audience for his work in TV serials. He is undoubtedly one of the most beloved TV actors in India and has a strong fan base. The Anupamaa star is also fresh off the success of Celebrity MasterChef, where he emerged as the winner. Additionally, after being criticized by Salman Khan for weeks, Gaurav’s game appears to be improving inside the house, which is further impressing viewers.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bajaj is receiving positive word of mouth on the internet and emerging as a strong contender in the house. This is why he is ranked in second place to win Bigg Boss 19. In the third place, Tanya Mittal. Although everyone is trolling her, this negative publicity might help her stay in the game and even reach the finals of this Bigg Boss season.

Please note, this ranking is only a general prediction and the actual winner will only be declared during the season finale.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bigg Boss!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar’s SIL Gauahar Khan’s Total Earnings From The Reality Show Were 275% Higher!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News