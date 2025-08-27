Bigg Boss 19 has begun with Salman Khan returning as the host, and the new season has already caught fans’ attention. This time, the theme is ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ which promises more power struggles inside the house. The Bigg Boss house itself looks beautiful and has been designed like a wooden cabin.

With the new season, the show introduced a fresh group of contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Awez Darbar, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Farrhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badeshah, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, and Baseer Ali. Each one is already adding their own drama and personality to the game.

Bigg Boss 19 started with a shocker when Farrhana Bhatt was shown the exit on day one. But Bigg Boss turned the tables by making her enter a secret room instead of sending her home. She was then given the chance to change the flow of the game whenever needed.

Bigg Boss 19 First Captaincy Task: The Marigold Round

The very first captaincy task has reportedly been announced. Per a post on X by Livefeed Updates, the task is named the Marigold Round. For this challenge, a marigold set and four houses are set up in the garden. Contestants are divided into four teams. Whenever the sound of children laughing is played, housemates are needed to step into the marigold.

They are then required to rush into any of the houses as soon as the music stops. After housemates enter the houses, one whole house will be eliminated from the captaincy race. The last remaining contestants would become contenders for the captaincy.

Just when things began to get tense, Farrhana was reportedly asked to bring in her twist. She was given the power to remove one contestant from the captaincy race and decided to take Baseer out. Baseer Ali then became the Sanchalak and removed Mridul and Amaal from the captaincy race. Now, the big question is who will finally win the captaincy and enjoy the special rights in the very first week.

Bigg Boss 19: Seven Housemates Already In-Line For Eviction

While the captaincy task is making contestants compete hard, nominations are also putting them under pressure. Seven housemates are already on the line for elimination. The list includes Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, and Tanya Mittal. With so many contestants facing eviction so early, the atmosphere inside the house is filled with tension.

