Bigg Boss 19 is witnessing major twists and turns as things are already heating up among the housemates. Tanya Mittal is one of the contestants who is the talk of the town among the audience. Tanya’s behavior in the house is catching the attention of the viewers.

She recently stated that everyone refers to her as ‘Boss’ instead of ‘Ma’am’ or by her name. Tanya also mentioned that even her family members and brother call her ‘Boss,’ as she prefers not to be addressed by her name or in any other way. Scroll down to know more about Tanya Mittal’s journey till Bigg Boss 19.

From today onwards, please don’t dare call her #TanyaMittal, It’s BOSS MITTAL only 💀

This girl is unintentionally funny😭

She’s banning people from taking her name. Like ma’am… sorry, BOSS… what even 😭🤣

Just eating screentime atp!#BiggBoss19 #BB19 pic.twitter.com/gZI9FtfYsA — Wasim. (@wtf___010) August 26, 2025

Tanya Mittal Went Viral During Mahakumbh 2025

During the grand occasion of Mahakumbh 2025, a major stampede incident occurred on Mauni Amavasya. In response to the incident, Tanya shared an emotional video on her social media account, which went viral online. Also, during Bigg Boss, Tanya mentioned her video getting viral during Mahakumbh, and people referring to her as ‘Mahakumbh Viral Girl.’

Besides this, Mittal also went viral during the tragic Pahalgam attack when she shared a video of the incident and expressed her opinion that terrorism has no religion. The video of Tanya generated mixed reactions from the audience, and many disagreed with her views.

These two major incidents helped Tanya build her strong social media presence. As of writing, Tanya Mittal has around 2.6 million followers on her official Instagram account, which is indeed a massive number.

Influencer Tanya Mittal recalls the terrifying Mauni Amavasya stampede at Maha Kumbh, witnessing chaos and tragedy before her eyes. She and her team rushed to protect children amidst the panic. #MahaKumbh #TanyaMittal #Stampede #Tragedy #MauniAmavasya pic.twitter.com/bSRFsnJlCJ — True Scoop (@TrueScoopNews) February 3, 2025

What Else Is Known About Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal?

Tanya hails from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. She faced several challenges since childhood, as she was born (on September 27, 2000) with a cleft lip, requiring her to undergo several surgeries as a child. Tanya went on to earn an architecture degree from Chandigarh University. However, she achieved success as an entrepreneur.

She started everything with just Rs. 500 at the age of 19 and later earned the title of the Youngest Millionaire Entrepreneur after her label, Handmade Love, garnered immense popularity. According to Zee News, she has an approximate net worth of around 2 crore.

Additionally, Tanya Mittal was also crowned Miss. Asia Tourism Universe 2018, and later collaborated with Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh tourism to promote heritage. In her Instagram bio, Tanya proudly mentioned her achievement as “Miss Asia 2018 | Entrepreneur | Podcaster | Cultural Explorer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

For more Bigg Boss updates, stay tuned to KoiMoi

Must Read: Bigg Boss 19: A Major Contestant To Enter From The Secret Room – And No, It’s Not Farhana Bhat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News