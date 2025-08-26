The political drama has already started in the Bigg Boss 19 house. After a surprise mid-week eviction of Farhana Bhat, Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri and other nominated contestants are set for first week elimination.

Amid this, rumours arise about a major contestant entry in the Bigg Boss house from the Secret room but it’s not Farhana Bhat.

Unexpected Name to Enter in Bigg Boss 19 House from the Secret Room

After everyone chose to evict Farhana Bhat from the house after a discussion in the assembly room, the housemaster shifted her to the Secret Room. Bigg Boss instructed that Farhana now get a chance to keep an eye on everyone which hints her comeback inside the television drama show.

However, as per reports from Real Khabri X account, Shehbaz Badesha is expected to enter the house soon. For those unaware, there was already a battle between Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha with the person scoring more votes entering the house.

After weeks of fans voting, Mridul emerged at top and entered the house as contestant, leading to Shehbaz merely being part of the Grand Premier show. Meanwhile, the reports of his entry through secret room raised mixed reactions as fans are wondering what was the meaning of having a vote system for entry if they already has plans for Badesha’s entry in the house.

Shehbaz Badesha’s Entry Could Create a Major Chaos in Bigg Boss 19 House

When Shehbaz and Mridul were on the grand premier stage of Bigg Boss 19, conflicts were already seen between them. Both started taking shots on each other and if Shehbaz entered the house, then it will surely create chaos in the house as an altercation is likely between him and Mridul.

Also entry of Shehbaz in the house seems to be another move of the housemaster from the political prespective which is the central theme of the show. Rest it remains to be sees what will happen in Bigg Boss 19 in the forthcoming weeks.

