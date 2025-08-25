Bigg Boss 19 season is already making headlines among the audience. Viewers tuned in to the Grand Premier Season last night, where all 16 contestants got introduced and are now entered in the house for the reality television drama. However, on the very first day, the housemate nominated their first contestant for this major reason.

Bigg Boss 19: Housemates Make A Bold First Choice

The nineteenth season has already witnessed political drama, as there were only fifteen beds for sixteen contestants. As a result of this, the master announced that on this first day, the contestants had to select one among themselves who they believed was not worthy of being a member of the Bigg Boss house.

This would be judged based on his impression of the house following the introduction. In the live feed 24/7, the housemates nominated Mridul Tiwari as the contestant. This resulted in him being evicted from the bed area, which led to him not being allotted a bed and being allowed to sleep outside the bed area.

Even JioHotstar has posted an intensified video package for tonight’s episode on their official Twitter (X) account, as it will air tonight. With the first day impression, it’s clear that things are about to escalate to new heights in the forthcoming days.

#Livefeed Updates!! Bigg Boss asked the housemates to take the name of the contestant whom they feel does not have a personality for the show….Whoever the housemates name will not get a bed…

Bigg Boss 19: A Versatile Mix Of Celebs, Social Media Stars & Surprises

The introduction of the Bigg Boss 19 contestant is clear proof that this season is more versatile than the previous seasons. Gaurav Khanna is a popular TV personality and also the first Indian celebrity Master Chef winner. Additionally, Neelam Giri, a Bhojpuri popular dancer, is also part of Salman Khan‘s reality drama show.

Amaal Mallik, who is a famous singer in the Indian cinema, is also a contestant among sixteen. This year, Bigg Boss also brought a social media star, and Mridul Tiwari is a prime example of it. This shows that Bigg Boss 19 is more versatile, making the show even more intriguing.

