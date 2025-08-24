Excitement is building as Bigg Boss 19 draws near. Salman Khan’s iconic reality TV show delivers high drama and massive yearly viewership. Fans are already buzzing with excitement, speculating about who will make it into the Bigg Boss 19 house and bring the drama, alliances, and rivalries that define the show. While the official lineup is only revealed when contestants officially step inside, several names have been reportedly confirmed by reliable sources. From popular television actors to social media sensations and reality TV stars, this season promises a mix of personalities ready to entertain, clash, and captivate viewers throughout the show’s run.

Bigg Boss 19: Full Lineup of 16 Contestants Expected to Enter the House This Season

Ashnoor Kaur Zeishan Quadri Tanya Mittal Awez Darbar Nagma Mirjakar Abhishek Bajaj Baseer Ali Nehal Chudasama Gaurav Khanna Natalia Janoszek Pranit More Neelam Giri Farrhana Bhatt Mridual Tiwari Kunickaa Sadanand Amaal Mallik

Bigg Boss 19: ‘Audience Ka Favourite Beta’ Promo Hints at Gaurav Khanna from Anupamaa

Just hours ago, JioHotstar Reality shared a promo on their official Twitter (X) account teasing a Bigg Boss contestant. The video, captioned ‘Audience ka favorite beta,’ hinted that the participant is Gaurav Khanna.

Gaurav is a familiar face on Indian television, best known for playing Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa. He also charmed viewers as the winner of the inaugural Celebrity Master Chef India. The big question now is whether Gaurav can continue his winning streak inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Audience ka favorite beta is here to rule!

Jhalak mein jab itna mazza, puri picture mein toh lagega tadka 🔥 Dekhiye #BiggBoss19, 24th August se, raat 9 baje sirf #JioHotstar par aur raat 10:30 baje @colorstv par.#BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB19OnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/lhviURFJHE — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) August 23, 2025

