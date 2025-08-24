Bigg Boss 19 Contestants: Meet All 16 Stars Set for This Season
Excitement is building as Bigg Boss 19 draws near. Salman Khan’s iconic reality TV show delivers high drama and massive yearly viewership. Fans are already buzzing with excitement, speculating about who will make it into the Bigg Boss 19 house and bring the drama, alliances, and rivalries that define the show. While the official lineup is only revealed when contestants officially step inside, several names have been reportedly confirmed by reliable sources. From popular television actors to social media sensations and reality TV stars, this season promises a mix of personalities ready to entertain, clash, and captivate viewers throughout the show’s run.

Bigg Boss 19: Full Lineup of 16 Contestants Expected to Enter the House This Season

  1. Ashnoor Kaur
  2. Zeishan Quadri
  3. Tanya Mittal
  4. Awez Darbar
  5. Nagma Mirjakar
  6. Abhishek Bajaj
  7. Baseer Ali
  8. Nehal Chudasama
  9. Gaurav Khanna
  10. Natalia Janoszek
  11. Pranit More
  12. Neelam Giri
  13. Farrhana Bhatt
  14. Mridual Tiwari
  15. Kunickaa Sadanand
  16. Amaal Mallik

Bigg Boss 19: ‘Audience Ka Favourite Beta’ Promo Hints at Gaurav Khanna from Anupamaa

Just hours ago, JioHotstar Reality shared a promo on their official Twitter (X) account teasing a Bigg Boss contestant. The video, captioned ‘Audience ka favorite beta,’ hinted that the participant is Gaurav Khanna.

Gaurav is a familiar face on Indian television, best known for playing Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa. He also charmed viewers as the winner of the inaugural Celebrity Master Chef India. The big question now is whether Gaurav can continue his winning streak inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.

