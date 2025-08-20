Bigg Boss 19 is all set to start on August 24, 2025, and fans are excited to know what surprises this season has in store. Salman Khan is back as host, and as expected, fans can expect fights, friendships, entertainment, and endless drama. The contestant list has a handsome mix of actors, influencers and still unknowns which guarantees a fun and unpredictable viewing experience each episode.

This season promises to be one of the best in recent years. According to India Today, here are the contestants who are likely to enter the house this season.

Gaurav Khanna

The Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna is likely to enter the house as one of the most popular contestants of this season. His huge fan following will keep him strong, but he will need to balance his image with the unpredictable nature of the game.

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor has grown up in front of the audience. She began her career as a child actor and is now taking on a new challenge. She is known for being sweet and composed, but Bigg Boss will test her patience in unexpected ways.

Awez Darbar

Awez Darbar is an Indian choreographer, TikTok star, and social media influencer best known for his role in the music video Danish Alfaaz & Shriya Jain: Half Boyfriend.

Nagma Mirajkar

Nagma Mirajkar is famous for posting dance, lip sync, and funny reels on YouTube. Currently, she has a channel with over 1.83 million subscribers.

Abhishek Bajaj

Abhishek Bajaj is an Indian actor who has worked on several web series, TV shows, and films. He played an important role in movies such as Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Student of the Year 2. Additionally, he appeared in TV shows like Santoshi Maa, Silsila Pyaar Ka, and Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi – Meri Bhabhi.

Baseer Bob (Baseer Ali)

Baseer is no stranger to reality shows, having already proved himself in Roadies and Splitsvilla. His energy and never-give-up spirit could make him a tough competitor in tasks.

Hunar Hali

Hunar Hali has played a strong role on television, and her bold nature will reflect inside the house, too. She is known for her roles in Ek Boond Ishq on Life OK and Thapki Pyaar Ki.

Shafaq Naaz

Shafaq Naaz is better known for her presence on Indian television. She is also a trained Kathak dancer and is known for her roles in Star Plus’ Mahabharat as Kunti.

Payal Gaming (Payal Dhare)

One of India’s most popular female gamers, Payal enjoys a massive online fan base. However, the Bigg Boss’ house differs greatly from the gaming world. It will test her patience, social skills, and ability to deal with real-time drama.

Siwet Tomar

MTV Roadies star Siwet Tomar is all set to enter this season’s Bigg Boss house. He has also participated in MTV Splitsvilla X5.

