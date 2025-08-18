In a moving tribute, actor Parag Tyagi immortalized his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, by getting her portrait tattooed on his chest. Tyagi made this gesture on their wedding anniversary, August 12, 2025. Tyagi shared the emotional moment via an Instagram reel. The video showed the inking process at Addiction Tattoo Studio. The video shows Tyagi calmly enduring the entire tattooing process, with the final reveal showcasing Shefali’s portrait. He also thanked tattoo artist Mandeep Paji for his exceptional work.

The Instagram caption read, “Doston wait is finally over. Here is my gift to Pari on our 15th anniversary. She is always in my heart, in each and every cell of my body. Now everyone can see it. I want to thank Mandeep paji for making it possible and doing such a wonderful job.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pari aur Simba ke Papa (@paragtyagi)

Netizens React

The online community responded with overwhelming support and emotion. Fans flooded the comment section with messages of love and admiration, calling Tyagi’s gesture a testament to “true love.”

Actor Jaswir Kaur, who played the role of Devika in the show Anupamaa, wrote, “Omg…Parag ji. This is so Beautiful,” while another actor, Charlie Chauhan wrote, “She is always with you”. A third simply stated, “men like him are rare.” Many users got emotional and wrote, “I literally have tears in my eyes, it’s such an amazing tatoo Parag Tyagi .. true love still exists and I am in love with the beautiful tattoo”, “You’re the best husband in this world Otherwise people respect and value you only after you leave this world.”

Earlier this month, Parag took to Instagram to share a video and post a note about Shefali on their 11th wedding anniversary. The couple first met on August 12, 2010. They got married exactly three years later, on the same date in 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pari aur Simba ke Papa (@paragtyagi)

Shefali Jariwala’s Death

Shefali Jariwala passed away suddenly on June 27, 2025, leaving the entertainment industry and her fans in shock. She was 42. Known for her iconic role in the 2002 remix Kaanta Laga, she also appeared in reality shows like Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13, where she shared screen space with the late Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, and others.

Tyagi rushed her to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai after she suffered a suspected cardiac arrest, but she was declared dead on arrival. Reports suggest she had taken routine medications alongside an anti-aging injection, which may have contributed to her sudden illness, marked by low blood pressure and shivering. The official cause of death remains “reserved” pending a post-mortem report. Her prayer meeting was held on July 2 in Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Jariwala 🧿 (@shefalijariwala)

Shefali Jariwala’s Legacy

Beyond the tattoo, Tyagi has honored Shefali’s legacy by launching the Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation for Girls’ Education and Women Empowerment. He said it was her dream. Tyagi also plans to release a YouTube podcast sharing their life’s memories, including what happened on that “dark night.”

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Ali Fazal Turns Cop In Prime Video’s Crime Thriller Raakh – First Look Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News