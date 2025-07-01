Shefali Jariwala passed away at the age of 42. Just like Sidharth Shukla, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant also allegedly died due to a cardiac arrest. Close friend Pooja Ghai is now revealing details about the final hours before her husband, Parag Tyagi, rushed her to the hospital. Scroll below for the heartbreaking details.

Shefali took an IV drip on the day of her death

There have been strong rumors that Shefali was taking anti-aging drips. In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, close friend Pooja Ghai confirmed that the Kaanta Laga actress was taking Vitamin C IV drips. Did Jariwala take a drip hours before her death?

She responded, “I am not sure about that, but the only thing that I saw was that while I was standing there the police called for the guy who gave the drip just to check what medicine she was taking, and that’s when it unfolded that she had taken an IV drip that day.”

Parag Tyagi said “Shefali Jariwala had a pulse but her eyes were not opening”

During the same interview, Pooja informed that Parag had taken their dog for a walk. The helper called him within a few minutes and informed Shefali wasn’t feeling well. What followed by was heartbreaking.

“Parag said that she still had a pulse. And her eyes were not opening and she just had dead weight to her body. So he immediately must have realised that something was definitely wrong. And he took her to the hospital… before she was brought in at Bellevue, she was already no more,” revealed Ghai.

More about Shefali Jariwala’s death

Shefali Jariwala was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Her last rites took place at Oshiwara Hindu crematorium on June 28, 2025. Sunidhi Chauhan, Vikas Gupta, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill, among others, attended the funeral.

May Shefali’s soul rest in peace!

