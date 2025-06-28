Shefali Jariwala, who was popularly known as Kaanta Laga girl, passed away on June 28, 2025, at the age of 42. The actress became a household name after being featured in the iconic song and making a place for herself in the industry with much hard work, dedication, and charisma.

The Bigg Boss 13 star used to dance like a stunner and enjoyed a huge fan following on social media handles. Reports about her sudden demise have left her fans devastated.

As admirers and well-wishers mourn her loss, let us revisit an anecdote behind the track that turned Jariwala into an overnight sensation.

How Much Did Shefali Jariwala Earn From The Kaanta Laga Song?

During an appearance on the Abraa Ka Dabra podcast with Paras Chhabra, Jariwala talked about how she got to feature in the song, Kaanta Laga. The reality show star also shared how much she earned for the viral song. Speaking about being cast in the song, the late actress said, “I was outside my college, and the directors of my song unhone mujhe wahan dekha and they offered this. I did it for the pocket money. Because I thought I would contribute.”

When Paras Chhabra asked how much she earned from the song, Shefali Jariwala shared, “7000 rupay. Baat 5000 ki hui thi. Matlab maine itni mehnat ki. I am always a hard-working girl.” She excitedly added, “7000, I thought I was Queen of the World, kya na kharidu.” During this conversation, when Paras further asked if she got it for a one-day shoot or not, the actress started to explain, “Nahi ek din mein nahi, teen mahine toh rehearsal karwayi hai, and those days songs were shot over the period of four-five days.”

Paras quipped, asking if the song was shot over four to five days, that meant she had to wear the same dress, the same makeup for those many days. To this, Jariwala added, “Haan, it was a whole six-month process. Apparently, 400 to 500 girls had auditioned for the song, but somehow it came to me and I also said yes to it.”

She also shared how her father opposed to the idea as she was just 17 at that time, “Papa ne mana kar diya tha, unhone kaha ghar se bahar nikal dunga, yeh kya hai.”

What Happened To Shefali Jariwala?

As per initial reports, Jariwala’s husband, Parag Tyagi, rushed her to the Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital at midnight on June 28, 2025, after she allegedly suffered from a cardiac arrest. Soon after that, the doctors declared her dead. “Shefali Jariwala died at the age of 42. She lived in Andheri area of Mumbai. Members of her family had reached the hospital with her late last night and she was declared brought dead by doctors there. Mumbai Police received information around 1 am last night. Postmortem is being done at Cooper Hospital. The cause of death is not yet clear,” ANI reported earlier this morning.

Even though she is no longer with us physically, her dance number, Kaanta Laga, will remain as iconic as ever. We send our condolences to the family. May her soul rest in peace.

