After Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim Riaz was allegedly ousted from the show Playground after an ugly spat with Rubina Dilaik and Abhishek Malhan. Asim reportedly walked out of the set, and the episode continued without him. Now, the model-rapper shared a statement taking a dig at the show as well as the media houses who are claiming that he has been ‘kicked out’ of the show.

However, no sooner did Asim Riaz share the post on his X account than netizens started brutally trolling him. The majority of the fans felt that Riaz’s attitude has gone downhill post his Bigg Boss 13 stint, which has led him to be ousted from every show he was a part of. For the unversed, Asim wrote on his social media handle, “Paid media ain’t got a spine, just a rate card. They print what they are told, I move when I decide. Keep shouting ‘kicked out’, I kicked the script and flipped the game. Next headline? Make it count.”

Paid media ain’t got a spine, just a rate card. They print what they’re told, I move when I decide. Keep shouting ‘kicked out’ , i kicked the script and flipped the game. Next headline? Make it count. — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) April 19, 2025

One of the netizens compared Asim Riaz to Urvashi Rautela and wrote, “Urvashi Rautela with high testosterone.” While a user said, “On a serious note, he definitely needs some therapy and people supporting him defnitely need shock treatment.”

A netizen added, “Have some shame! Come out of your delusion. You kicked the script? Who are you?” At the same time, a user said, “Kicked out of 2 shows, back to back beizaati.” For the unversed, Asim Riaz was ousted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after allegedly misbehaving with the host Rohit Shetty and getting into a verbal spat with co-contestants Abhishek Kumar and Karanveer Mehra.

Another user wrote, “Narcissism at its peak.” A user said, “According to you, they trigger you but why only you get triggered all the time? Give it a thought , you are losing your plot. This is the second show you got kicked from. Get help before its too late.”

Netizens especially did not take Asim Riaz’s comment towards Rubina Dilaik too well. Reportedly, he called her ‘unfit’ to be a mentor on Playground. The actress’ husband Abhinav Shukla also took a dig at Riaz calling, “No brain, bad attitude.” The suspense remains on whether Asim will make a comeback on the show.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates!

Must Read: When Shoaib Ibrahim Lashed Out At Trolls Accusing Him Of Ruining Wife Dipika Kakkar’s Career Post Marriage: “Ladki Ghar Samhalna Chahti Hai Toh..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News