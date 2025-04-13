Dipika Kakkar has often been on the receiving end of some trolling and criticism ever since she decided to take an indefinite sabbatical from her acting career after her marriage to Shoaib Ibrahim. While fans were a little thrilled to see her on Celebrity MasterChef India, even that turned into a major disappointment after she quit the show owing to a shoulder injury. Many tend to blame her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim, for allegedly ruining her acting career after their marriage.

According to Bollywood Shaadi, in a throwback interview with Pinkvilla, Shoaib Ibrahim had once addressed the criticism of him having a role to play in his wife Dipika Kakkar’s career taking a back seat. The Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai actor said that he and Dipika are unfazed by the trolls. He also stated that it is a double standard when people talk of woman empowerment but criticize a woman who wants to take care of her house on her own accord.

Shoaib Ibrahim said, “Dipika bhi apne interviews mein bola hai kahi baar ek taraf puri duniya gaati hain women empowerment, magar ek taraf ladki ghar samhalna chahti hain toh aap bolte ho arrey ye ho gaya, wo ho gaya, toh ye log apni convenience, apni pasand ke hisab se comments karte hain, kahi log usko trolling bol dete hain, kahi log ye bol dete hain. And we are okay with it, koi faraq nahi padhta hain.”

Dipika Kakkar had received a severe backlash when she had announced that she would quit acting and live her life as a housewife after welcoming her first child. However, in an interview later, the Sasural Simar Ka actress clarified that she is just taking a long break to focus on her child and might return to acting after a few years. For the unversed, Dipika tied the knot with Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018 and the couple welcomed their son Ruhan in 2023.

