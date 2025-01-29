The culinary TV show Celebrity MasterChef is witnessing the presence of our favorite TV celebs trying their hand at cooking some sumptuous dishes. The judges include ace chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar. At the same time, the show is hosted by Farah Khan. Here is taking a look at the hefty remuneration that the contestants are receiving weekly.

Tejasswi Prakash

According to Telly Talkies, the Naagin 6 actress is the highest-paid contestant on Celebrity MasterChef. Tejasswi Prakash is reportedly charging a whopping 3 lakhs per week. Having also been part of shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Bigg Boss 15, this inevitably speaks volumes of her bankability.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Gaurav Khanna

The actor who was last seen in the hit TV show Anupamaa as Anuj is the second-highest-paid contestant on Celebrity MasterChef. Gaurav Khanna takes home 2.5 lakhs per week. The actor started amassing a huge fan following after his stint on Anupamaa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Khanna (@gauravkhannaofficial)

Dipika Kakkar

Dipika Kakkar charges 2.3 lakhs per week for Celebrity MasterChef. The Sasural Simar Ka actress also grabbed eyeballs for breaking down on the show in one of the episodes. She stated that through her performance on the show, she wanted to pay tribute to all the housewives who cook for their families at home and whose efforts are often undermined by the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Mr Faisu

Mr Faisu, aka Faisal Shaikh, is one of the most popular faces on social media. He enjoys a whopping 33.3 million followers on Instagram. He takes home 2 lakhs per week for the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli is the youngest contestant of Celebrity MasterChef. She was earlier seen in shows like Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and Bigg Boss Marathi 5. She earns 1.5 lakh per week for the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Endemol Shine India (@endemolshineind)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates!

Must Read: CID Season 2: Fails To Attract Viewers, Records 65% Lower Television Ratings Than Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah In 2025’s Week 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News