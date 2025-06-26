Netflix is returning with a new season of its dating reality show, Perfect Match. This show is yet another addition to the variety of dating shows that launch people into stardom, if not into a stable love life. Reality dating shows have had a history of gossip, fights, and heartbreak. You may hate and love it, but you certainly cannot ignore it.

Perfect Match season 3 will premiere on Netflix on August 1, and the streaming platform has announced the lineup for this season. What is interesting is that the lineup includes a mix of contestants who had formerly tried their luck on shows like Temptation Island, Love Island USA, The Bachelor, Too Hot To Handle, The Mole, Circle, and others. Nick Lachey will be hosting Perfect Match season 3 on Netflix.

Who Are The Participants Of Netflix’s Perfect Match Season 3?

Netflix’s Perfect Match season 3 features several stars from the streaming platform’s other reality dating shows. Love is Blind US alumni Amber Desiree (AD) from season six, Madison Errichiello from season eight, Freddie Powell and Ollie Sutherland from season one of Love is Blind UK, The Mole’s Hannah Burns, and The Circle’s Quorie-Tyler (QT) will join the roster.

Other participants include Love Island USA’s Ray Gantt from season one, Carrington Rodriguez and Justine Joy from season two, and Scott Van-Der-Sluis from season five. Temptation Island season one participants Alex Zamora, Cody Wright, and Olivia Rae will also join the matchmaking game to get their shot at finding love.

Then we have Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter, Bachelor Nation’s Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia, Too Hot to Handle season six/s participants Jalen Brown, Louis Russell, and Lucy Syed, Dated & Related’s Daniel Perfetto, and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season three’s stars J.R. Warren and Sandy Gallagher completing the lineup for Netflix’s Perfect Match season 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

What Is Perfect Match About?

Perfect Match pits the contestants in various physical challenges to test their compatibility. They will be housed in a shared villa with their own spaces to relax and rest. The winning couples can invite singles and send them on a date with the existing contestants in the villa to set up potential matches or simply incite trouble. The end goal is to become the strongest couple in the villa.

Perfect Match season two’s much-talked-about couple, Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones, dated for eight months before calling it quits due to their past traumas and insecurities. Other contestants from season two have either found someone to date or have decided to remain single until the next ‘perfect match’ is found.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

What Is The Release Schedule Of Perfect Match Season 3?

Netflix has unveiled a quick release schedule for season three of Perfect Match. This season’s episodes will be released over three weeks, unlike season two, which was released in two parts. Going by the trend of season two and the current airing schedule, it can be said that season three of Perfect Match will also have only 10 episodes.

The show will be aired every Friday starting from August 1, 2025. Episodes 1 to 6 will be released on August 1, episodes 7 to 9 will be released on August 8, and episode 10 will be released on August 15.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Will Tries To Get Luna To Confess On Camera While Nick Tattles To Brooke

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News