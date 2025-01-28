The eighth season of Love Is Blind is finally here, and the fans are eagerly waiting to find out who will star in the upcoming edition. The season’s cast is finally out and features several singles from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Here’s where men and women enter the pods hoping to find love, romance, and connections without seeing each other’s faces.

Love Is Blind Season 8: Meet The Female Cast

Amanda is a 43-year-old district retail manager looking for a cute and organic meet with someone. She is tired of dating apps and thinks her age is a factor that can be a deterrent. She craves emotional maturity and wants a guy who can tell her exactly how he feels. “Somebody who can’t communicate is an ick for me,” she said Netflix’s Tudum.

Ashley is a 28-year-old client success manager who has been told she is a “bit too much” in relationships. “I am not willing to sacrifice my excitability,” she revealed, adding that she wants her partner to embrace it and be secure and confident. Brittany is a 35-year-old executive who loves sports and is open to experiences. She wants someone curious and confident.

Cassandra is a 30-year-old hairstylist who loves a good sense of humor and finds the ability to be vulnerable attractive. “My biggest ick is when you see the top of a guy’s butt crack. I can’t handle that,” she said. Kylie is a 28-year-old medical student who hopes to find her husband on the show. She is a religious person looking for someone with traditions and family values.

Lauren is a 31-year-old educational saleswoman who asks lots of questions and enjoys getting to know people. She is also an overthinker, which can be a little bit too much sometimes. Madison is a 28-year-old artist looking for a guy who can match her goofy energy. She does not like settling for less or guys with long fingernails, mommy issues, and cheating tendencies.

Meg is a 31-year-old oncology nurse who is free-spirited and can be a little bit airheaded. She revealed, “My biggest ick is somebody who doesn’t ask questions back.” She likes humor and speaking from the heart. Molly is a 31-year-old executive assistant and a go-getter. She wants someone really supportive and is turned off by guys who feel embarrassed quite easily.

Monica is a 28-year-old digital marketer who is very family-oriented. “Shoes are an ick to me,” she says, referring to dirty footwear and hygiene issues. Sara is a 29-year-old oncology nurse looking for a goal-oriented guy with a really good sense of humor and a genuine connection. Taylor is a 32-year-old colonoscopy nurse who wants a genuine, loyal, caring, adventurous, and funny guy. “If you can make me laugh, the rest is history,” she said.

Tiera is a 34-year-old marketing strategist who craves a gentle spirit. She enjoys traditional romance and dating. “My faith is very important to me. It’s not something I can sacrifice for love,” she made it clear. Vanessa is a 31-year-old media planner who wants a passionate guy who is willing to try something new with her most of the time. Virginia is a 34-year healthcare recruiter.

She is adventurous and wants someone similar, but “arrogant and self-centered men” are an absolute turn-off. Yemi is a 30-year-old product sales manager who is told she can be intimidating. She is looking for someone ambitious who can make her feel comfortable and help her grow. She has bad manners and vulgar humor and is immediately turned off.

