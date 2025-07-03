Yumi’s Cells first premiered in 2021. Based on a popular webtoon, the psychological romance drama revolves around the character Kim Yumi (played by Kim Go-Eun). It explores her daily life as an ordinary office worker, but through her brain cells, which play a very important role in the series. The K-drama has already streamed two seasons so far, and it is returning for the third season.

TVING’s beloved K-drama featured a stellar star cast in the last two seasons, including Ahn Bo-Hyun, GOT7’s Park JinYoung, Park Ji-Hyun, Lee Yoo-Bi, Choi Min-Ho, and others in important roles. Now, as season 3 has been confirmed and the filming has begun, scroll ahead to know everything about it.

Yumi’s Cells: Who’s Going To Star In It?

Yumi’s Cells is the first Korean drama that combined live action with 3D animation onscreen. The storyline of season 3 will pick up from where it left off in season 2. Now, Kim Yumi (Kim Go-Eun) is a hit writer, but as she experiences a different kind of highs and lows in her life and love, the story will delve deeper. And how she encounters in the process will be portrayed by the cute animated cell characters.

KIM GOEUN IS FILMING YUMI’S CELLS 3 TODAY 😭😭❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/KtEq83CLp8 — tan 🫐 (@fiorestale) July 3, 2025

In this season, Kim Jae-Won will be seen as Yumi’s love interest, Soon Rok, a young editor for Yumi’s book publisher. The drama will see new and old faces from the previous seasons, like Jeon Seok-Ho, who is going to reprise his role as Ahn Dae-Yong. He will be there if Yumi needs his help.

On the other hand, Mi Ram will also return as Yumi’s friend Aida. Apart from them, the drama is going to feature Jo Hye-Jung, Park Se-In, Sung Ji-Ru, Lee Yoo-Bi, and others. Additionally, Choi Daniel is going to join the cast as Kim Joo-Ho, a drama-original character and a fellow writer to Yumi.

Is Kim Yumi Now Single?

In the first season, after going through a hurtful breakup, Kim Yumi’s love cells had shut down completely. But when she met Koo Ung (Ahn Bo-Hyun), an emotionally stunted game developer, sparks ignited inside her. They both drew close to each other, but their love wasn’t destined to last. By the second season, she had broken up with him and moved on in her life.

this year korea communications commission broadcasting awards has awarded yumi’s cells 2 with the ‘excellence award’ in the ott (over-the-top), web and app content division. 🎉 congratulations @jinyoung and yumse team. #JINYOUNG #진영 pic.twitter.com/QfqcLM69pj — ۟ (@jycanvas) September 11, 2023

Soon she meets Bobby Yoo (Park JinYoung), her co-worker, who inspires her to work hard and chase her dreams in the second season. She slowly becomes closer to him, and they start dating each other. But by the end of the season, Yumi realizes it’s not what she wants; she lets go of both of her love interests and starts focusing on herself. What will happen in season 3 is making the fans excited. Will she finally find her love?

What do you think? Yumi’s Cells has been scheduled to premiere in 2026, although the dates haven’t been disclosed yet.

