tvN’s ongoing fantasy romance drama, Head Over Heels, is getting widely appreciated across the globe as it’s also getting streamed on Amazon Prime Video, reaching a wider audience. Directed by Kim Yong-Wan, the drama stars Cho Yi-Hun and Choo Young-Woo in lead roles. Only four episodes have come out yet, and so far, the drama has been garnering a lot of viewers.

Even though it has maintained its No. 1 position based on the average viewership ratings, the competition is quite high. Another drama, Salon de Holmes on ENA, has picked up the pace and is also garnering views that almost match Head Over Heels’ data. Scroll ahead to know more.

What Are Head Over Heels’ Latest Viewership Ratings?

According to Nielsen Korea as per Soompi, after the fourth episode premiered on July 1, 2025, tvN’s Head Over Heels scored an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.5 percent. Although it saw a dip in the ratings by 0.2% from its previous episode, which earned 3.7 percent, it still maintained to stay at the top of the list.

For those who don’t know, the series revolves around a high school student, Park Seong-A (Choi Yi-Hun), who is also a shaman by profession at night, named Fairy Cheon-Ji. Even though she hides her face to keep her identity under wraps, she is quite good at what she does. One night, a boy named Bae Gyeon U (Choo Young-Woo) comes with his grandmother to visit Fairy Cheon-Ji, and as she gets a crush on him, she also sees that he is destined to die.

The next day, when she sees him at her school being the new transfer student, Park Seong-A decides to save him from every obstacle. The cute chemistry between the two actors, the unique storyline, the horror effects, and the romantic angle are making this drama so popular. Fans are going crazy on X (previously known as Twitter). One such fan wrote, “I can’t wait for the next episodes, it’s crazyyy.” Another one commented, “New kdrama to binge.”

What Is Salon de Holmes’ Viewership Rating?

As per the Nielsen Korea data, Salon de Holmes has garnered an average nationwide rating of 3.4 percent, which places it in the second position right after Head Over Heels. This drama sees a boost of 0.8% as it sets its personal record for its three consecutive episodes.

Salon de Holmes stars Lee Si-Young, Jung Young-Joo, Kim Da-Som, Nam Gi-Ae, and others in important roles. The drama revolves around four housewives and their lives. It has already streamed six episodes so far.

