Lee Si Young, best known for her role in Netflix hit Sweet Home, is embarking on a new stage of her life. After 8 years of marriage, she has announced her divorce with restaurateur Jo. As per the latest report, the two are currently in the process of getting a divorce. They also share a son together, whose custody arrangement is being discussed now.

On March 17, Korean media outlet YTN exclusively reported that Lee Si Young and her husband are currently in the process of getting divorce. As per the report, earlier this year, the couple submitted the necessary documents to the Seoul Family Court. Now they have already reached a mutual agreement, as per the latest update. The actress and restaurateur Jo are currently discussing on custody arrangements and asset division.

Lee Si Young’s agency, ACE FACTORY, also confirmed the reports, stating, “They are in the process of getting a divorce through mutual agreement.” In addition, the company also requested that her fans respect her privacy. “As it is the actress’s private life, please understand that it is difficult to answer other questions besides this,” ACE FACTORY stated.

In 2017, Lee Si Young tied the knot to Jo, who is nine years older than her. Their marriage received explosive media attention mostly because both of them were at the height of their careers at that time. With projects like My Beautiful Bride, The Guardians, and more, the actress was enjoying a newfound fame, solidifying her acting journey. On the other hand, her husband Jo’s continuous expansion in the food and beverage industry also garnered applause. He earned the nickname “Little Baek Jong Won” as his influence in the restaurant sector continued to grow.

They became popular as the ideal power couple, and when in 2018, they welcomed their first child- a son, Lee Si Young, and Jo earned public admiration for creating a perfect family.

The actress has always been outspoken about her seemingly picture-perfect marriage; during her appearances on shows like I Live Alone and Omniscient Interfering View, she shared some sneak peeks of her family life, candidly discussing her motherhood as well.

However, after 8 long years, Lee Si Young and Jo have decided to part their ways, as curiosity grows about her life next.

In 2008, Lee Si Young kickstarted her acting career with Urban Legends Deja Vu Season 3 and The Kingdom of the Winds. In 2009, after bagging a pivotal role in Lee Min Ho starrer iconic high-teen rom-com Boys Over Flowers, she gained widespread popularity. In the following years, her versatile acting talent was captured in works like Playful Kiss, Wild Romance, Golden Cross, My Beautiful Bride, Live or Die, and more.

In 2020, Lee Si Young rose to global stardom after starring in Netflix’s hit series Sweet Home. Her dramatic transformation as Seo Yi Kyung caught viewers’ attention, and she also nailed the challenging role like the professional she is.

She also ruled big screens with works like No Mercy, The Divine Move, Killer Toon, How to Use Guys with Secret Tips, and more.

