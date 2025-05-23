Go Youn-Jung used to be a dedicated student until she was encouraged by a college senior to model. She appeared on Daehaknaeil (a magazine for university students), which led her to get casting offers from different agencies. Although Go initially declined the offers, she debuted as an actress in 2019 with the TVN drama He Is Psychometric and made her film debut in Hunt in 2022.

Youn-Jung is currently trending everywhere because of her performance as Oh I-Yeong in Resident Playbook, a spin-off series of Hospital Playlist. However, she gained massive popularity after featuring in the K-drama, Alchemy of Souls, so to learn more about her versatility, we have curated a list of her dramas below. Scroll ahead.

1. Alchemy of Souls Season 1 & 2

Streaming On : Netflix

: Netflix Director: Park Joon-Hwa

Plot: Go Youn-Jung gave one of her best performances in Alchemy of Souls season 1 and 2. Although she had a small guest appearance in season 1 as Naksu, after which she shifts her soul into a blind woman’s body, Mu Deok-I, her presence was felt. In season 2, Go played the lead actress alongside Lee Jae-Wook, who plays Jang Uk in the series. The on-screen chemistry was hugely applauded. The storyline revolves around Jang Uk as he returns from death to slash down all soul shifters. However, when he meets Youn-Jung, things start to unfold. This fantasy romance drama should definitely be watched.

2. Moving

Streaming on : Disney+

: Disney+ Director: Park In-je; Park Yoon-seo

Plot: Another drama from Go Youn-Jung’s filmography that you should watch is Moving. The storyline of the series follows a group of innocent teenagers who possess superpowers and go head-to-head with some of the most powerful government agents to protect themselves from exploitation. Youn-Jung plays Jang Hee-Soo. The drama also stars Han Hyo-Joo, Zo In-Sung, and Lee Jung-Ha. As Hee-Su, Go Youn-Jung bears exceptional athleticism and rapid injury recovery. Although she keeps her power hidden from the world, a time comes when she has to use it to fight against the bad people.

3. Sweet Home

Streaming On : Netflix

: Netflix Director: Lee Eung-Bok, Jang Young-Woo

Plot: Sweet Home is a horror-thriller drama that follows a young boy named Cha Hyun-Soo (Song Kang). As soon as he moves into a new apartment, unexplainable things start to happen. People become monsters and attack them in order to protect themselves. Cha Hyun-Soo and other apartment residents try to fight them. Go Youn-Jung portrays Park Yu-Ri, one of the residents of the apartment, who comes forward to fight the monstrous creatures. She plays a very important role in the first season of the series. Youn-Jung can be seen in the second season as well, but as a special appearance. This one should definitely be watched to know her versatility.

4. Death’s Game

Streaming On : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video Director: Ha Byung-Hoon

Plot: In Death’s Game, Go Youn-Jung portrays a supporting character as Lee Ji-Su (Choi I-Jae’s girlfriend). The drama revolves around Seo In-Guk’s character Choi I-Jae, who decides to take his own life after struggling for seven years to secure a job. But when he does that, he meets with a surprise that leads him to face more crucial challenges. He gets a punishment where he has to endure death in 12 different bodies, and to avoid his fate in Hell, he has to survive in one of the bodies. Youn-Jung plays a sweet and important part in I-Jae’s life as a supportive girlfriend.

5. Law School

Streaming On : Netflix

: Netflix Director: Kim Seok-Yoon

Plot: In Law School, Go Youn-Jung can be seen as Jeon Ye-Seul, a supporting character. The series also features Kim Myung-Min, Kim Bum, Lee Jung-Eun, Lee Soo-Kyung, David Lee, and others in important roles. The storyline revolves around a prestigious law school, but when a grim incident happens, justice is put to be on test by their tough law professor and his ambitious students who also have their demons to fight. This drama is not so popular, but to know Go Youn-Jung’s journey in the industry, you should definitely start from her beginning. So, this 2021 drama should be in this list.

Although Go Youn-Jung was seen in Resident Playbook just recently, she is currently gearing up for her upcoming K-drama, Can This Love Be Translated, alongside Kim Seon-Ho. Are you excited? Let us know.

