tvN and JTBC’s new dramas, Resident Playbook, which premiered on April 12, and Heavenly Ever After, which aired its first episode on April 19, are doing great based on the viewership ratings. The new report has been released, and according to it, they are soaring high and have achieved their highest ratings of their respective runs so far. While Resident Playbook is a spin-off drama of Hospital Playlist, Heavenly Ever After is a fantasy rom-com drama.

For those who don’t know, Resident Playbook is a K-drama that revolves around the Yujle Medical Center set at the Jongno branch. The series delves deep into the young obstetrics and gynecology residents of the hospital and their lives and friendships. On the other hand, Heavenly Ever After is a romance drama about a woman, Hae-Suk, who lived a happy life with her husband until she died. However, when she ascended to Heaven, she met his husband’s 30s version, whereas she was an old lady. This fantasy romance drama is already creating a lot of buzz online.

Both dramas are making ripples on the internet with their impressive storylines and stellar star cast. On May 11, Nielsen Korea released a report, according to which the Resident Playbook recorded an average nationwide rating of 7.5 percent. Ahead of its final week, the series has achieved its highest ratings so far, making it a 1.3 percent jump from the last episode. The drama’s finale episode has been scheduled for May 18, 2025. For the first time since the premiere, Resident Playbook earned the most-watched cable program of the entire day title. (Via Soompi)

Resident Playbook features Go Youn-Jung, Kang You-Seok, Shin Shi-Ah, Jung Jun-Won, Han Ye-Ji, and others in the lead roles. Go Youn-Jung’s onscreen appearance has been appreciated by many. On the other hand, JTBC’s new ongoing drama, Heavenly Ever After, reached an all-time high viewership rating with an average nationwide rating of 6.9 percent. The unique storyline of the drama has attracted a huge audience in South Korea, and people have been quite excited to watch Kim Hye-Ja and Son Suk-Ku together as a couple. The series is aiming toward the finale, as the final episode has been scheduled to air on May 25, 2025.

Both of these dramas are slated for the Saturday-Sunday slot. In the same slot, KBS 2TV’s For Eagle Brothers is also airing, which achieved one of the highest most-watched shows of any kind on a Sunday as it recorded an average nationwide rating of 19.5 percent.

Resident Playbook and Heavenly Ever After – both of these dramas are streaming on Netflix. If you still haven’t started to watch it yet, you should. The shows are getting a lot of popularity among the global audience as well. Whereas, if you want to watch For Eagle Brothers stream it on Viki.

