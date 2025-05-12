Cha Eun-Wooh isn’t only known for his acting skills and has been a K-pop idol since he debuted with the boy band ASTRO in 2016. The idol-turned-actor has earned many accolades over the years as a singer as well as an established actor. However, his fans have been waiting to see him once again with the idol-turned-actress IU ever since they collaborated on a jewelry campaign for Chaumet in February. Now, their manifestations have come true.

Yes, that’s right. Because reports (Via Koreaboo) have been rife that Eun-Woo is going to make a special cameo in IU’s upcoming music video, and their fandom is going crazy. This has created a buzz online, and the netizens are waiting to see their chemistry play out in the video. The track has already been raising expectations. Scroll ahead to find out more.

IU gave her listeners a treat as she returned as a singer with her mini album The Winning in February 2024. Since then, she has been active through her brand endorsement deals, appearing in events, variety shows, and more. Then she made her comeback in the drama world with When Life Gives You Tangerines, and left everyone stunned with her performance. She made us cry, laugh, and fall in love with her characters. She played Ae-Sun in the K-drama and also the older version of Ae-Sun’s daughter, Geum Myeong.

However, amid all these, her absence was felt in the music industry. So, after more than a year, when the announcement went off that IU was making her return as a singer, it sparked new discussion, although Cha Eun-Woo’s appearance made it even more appealing to the fans. The news was reported by TenAsia earlier in the day that Cha Eun-Woo will also be featured in the music video, which created more noise on the internet.

Netizens have taken X (previously known as Twitter) by storm and shared their opinions. One such fan wrote, “IU comeback and Cha Eun Woo as MV model. We win again.” Another one commented, “Actress – Singer IU comeback with Actor – Singer Cha Eun Woo !!! Korea’s hardworking, kindhearted, successful duo.” One netizen stated, “We are getting a premium experience.”

IU comeback and cha eun woo as mv model. We win again — iuju (@celebrityju) May 12, 2025

We are getting a premium experience 🤧🤧 — CKD (@certifiedkdrama) May 12, 2025

iu and eunwoo are gonna be in a music video together 🥹💌 pic.twitter.com/4dCYGgIyFo — kdrama diary (@kdramasdiary) May 12, 2025

Actress – Singer IU comeback with Actor – Singer Cha Eun Woo !!! Korea’s hardworking, kindhearted, successful duo 🫶💜 — elvin⁷⁺¹🪄•fan account• (@_geums8) May 11, 2025

On the work front, IU is lined up to star alongside Byeon Woo-Seok in the upcoming drama 21st Century Lady, which has been scheduled for a 2026 release. On the other hand, Cha Eun-Woo will probably get enlisted for military service so that he will complete all his work beforehand. He is filming for Netflix’s The Wonderfuls and preparing for ASTRO’s fourth solo concert.

Are you excited about IU and Cha Eun-Woo’s music video?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Why Was Kim Sae-Ron The Family’s Sole Breadwinner Despite Her Sisters Being Actors Too? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News