Two of South Korea’s most beloved actors, IU and Byeon Woo-seok, will be paired on screen for the first time ever in Perfect Crown. The anticipation around this drama has been on the rise since its announcement in 2024. The drama was announced just around the success of Byeon Woo-seok’s drama Lovely Runner opposite Kim Hye-yoon. Here’s everything you need to know about the drama, including the plot, cast, and release date:

Perfect Crown Plot: What The IU-Led K-Drama Is About?

The drama is set against the backdrop of a 21st-century constitutional monarchy in the Republic of Korea. Perfect Crown follows Seong Hee-joo (played by IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything except a royal status, and Prince Yi An (played by Byeon Woo-seok), the king’s son who, despite being a royal, is deprived of everything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MBC DRAMA official (@mbcdrama_now)

Hee-joo is the CEO of Castle Beauty, a leading cosmetics brand, but she does not have a good social status because she is an illegitimate child and a commoner. Hee-joo lives in a world where aristocracy is at the height of power. Then we have Prince Yi An, who is well-loved by the public, but as he is the second son, he doesn’t have a voice within his family.

Hee-joo and Yi An cross paths, and Hee-joo aims to gain social standing by marriage. She proposes a contract marriage to Yi An, shocking everyone. What follows is a tale of love and self-identity in a world where one’s social status is everything.

Perfect Crown Cast: Full List Of Actors In The K-Drama

Perfect Crown is headlined by IU and Byeon Woo-seok. Then we have Noh Sang-hyun, who appears as Min Jeong-woo, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea. Gong Seung-yeon plays Yoon Yi-rang, Yoo Su-bin plays Choi Hyeon, and Lee Yeon plays Do Hye-jung, according to MyDramaList.

Perfect Crown: Release Date & Where To Watch

Perfect Crown is scheduled to release on April 10, 2026. It will run for 12 episodes on MBC and will simultaneously stream on Disney+ for international audiences every Friday and Saturday.

Perfect Crown: Official Teaser

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special: Release Date, Cast & Everything We Know So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News