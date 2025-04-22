One of the most talented and expressive actresses in South Korea is IU. She is currently enjoying massive success after featuring in the Netflix series When Life Gives You Tangerines alongside Park Bo-Gum. Did you know one of her favorite movies is Everything Everywhere All at Once? Yes, that’s right, but do you know which character she wants to play if she ever gets a chance?

In a recent conversation, the Hotel del Luna actress opened up about the kind of role she wants to try if given an opportunity. And that is, well, a villainous and complex character like Jobu from Everything Everywhere All at Once. Scroll ahead to find out what she has to say.

When IU appeared on B TV’s Piaakia with Lee Dong-Jin, she got immersed in a conversation where the actress talked about how much she loved the Oscar-winning movie Everything Everywhere All at Once and admired the character Jobu Tupaki, as per Times of India. She said, “Lately, I’ve been obsessed with Everything Everywhere All at Once, I love it so much.” Following which, when the host asked if there was any role that she would have liked to play, the My Mister actress didn’t waste a minute to say Jobu’s name.

IU shared, “I’d love to try a role like Jobu Tupaki’s… It would require a lot of makeup. I think I might actually enjoy that part.” For those who don’t know, Stephanie Hsu played Jobu’s character, a costume-shifting, chaotic, and villainous character with many complexities and layers as she turns into a victim. Her emotional storyline drives the core of the film.

This unpredictability is what drew IU into the character. She said, “To me, comedy is one of the most powerful ways to connect with an audience. And right behind that is a reflection on life itself.” She further explained why she had taken up When Life Gives You Tangerines and pointed out that the mother-daughter dynamics and the life’s emotional rollercoaster were the facts that attracted her to the script. Talking about what came to her mind after reading it, the actress revealed, “When I first read the script for When Life Gives You Tangerines, Everything Everywhere All at Once came to mind.”

Over the years, IU has proven her skills not only as an actress but also as a songstress. She has wooed her audience with her vocal range many times, and her live performances have always been very much loved. Seeing her prowess in the variety of projects that she has done, it’s quite clear that she could effortlessly embody Jobu Tupaki’s role.

What do you think IU would think of taking a role in that genre?

