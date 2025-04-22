Kim Soo-Hyun’s controversial past with late Kim Sae-Ron has become a hot topic to discuss. Ever since the actress committed suicide, there have been only claims and allegations against the actor. From harassing and grooming her to trying to extort money from her, the late actress’s family has made some shocking claims. However, one of the claims that her alleged aunt made was that the actor dated Bloodhounds actress when she was a minor.

Even though the Queen of Tears actor held a press conference to let the people know his side of the story, things have not been good. There were further reports that he has not paid the litigation fee and the court service fees for the lawsuit that he filed against Kim Sae-Ron’s family and Garosero, which sparked a debate among netizens about his financial trouble. However, now, the actor’s representatives have issued a response about paying the fees and also revealed that they want to dig up the identity of that ‘aunt’.

Kim Soo-Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST, recently admitted that even though they had asked for an extended deadline from the court to pay the fees, the amount has been paid by now. In another conversation with a Korean media outlet, Star News, Soo-Hyun’s legal representative further shared, “The request for an extension the day before was due to a routine address correction and confirmation of the defendants’ addresses. We also could not easily confirm the address or name of the defendant, also referred to as the ‘fake aunt’.”

With much confidence, they stated that they will identify the ‘fake aunt’ sooner or later and said, “If we can confirm at least the defendant’s name, contact information, or resident registration number, there is no problem. But these three things are not confirmed yet, but they will be confirmed someday because a criminal complaint has been filed against this person. The investigative agency will also confirm the person’s personal information. However, we are trying to find a way to confirm this information a bit faster. It is difficult to predict when the first trial date will be held, but it will most likely proceed in line with the criminal case investigation.”

However, this situation left the netizens with much frustration. Some of the Korean netizens took to the Korean social media platforms and voiced their opinions. As per TheQoo, one of them wrote, “Why are they trying to identify the aunt? It doesn’t change the fact that he dated a minor.” Another one commented, “Why do they keep trying to find some excuse. Isn’t the main point whether or not he dated a minor?” One netizen with a lot of hatred wrote, He should just die rather than live like that.”

Well, the situation is only getting worse.

