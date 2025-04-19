Weekend 2 of Coachella 2025 kicked off on April 18, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa is already trending with her second show. The K-pop idol returned to the stage with a new surge of energy in the second weekend and won hearts with her fashion skills and impressive vocal range. People have praised her performance as the songstress continued to perform even after a stage mishap.

In the first weekend’s performance, many netizens claimed that the BLACKPINK member’s backing track was too loud to hear her sing. However, that problem was fixed on the second weekend as her backtrack was quieter, letting the audience hear her voice. But it was her visual presentation that wooed people and her fans. She slayed in every outfit and rocked the stage like a rockstar.

For one of the sets, LaLisa wore an all-red jumpsuit from head to toe on the second weekend, hugging her figure like a glove, and was adorned with many embellishments. It seemed like she personified a phoenix or a dragon through her outfit. She wore a white two-piece with a corset-like top and a miniskirt for the following costume change. It featured a lot of beads and sparkly embellishments.

Fans were mesmerized by her look, but what they couldn’t stop praising was her vocal range. They have been remarking on how her voice could be heard much more this weekend and how she continued her performance with equal aura despite facing a mishap on stage. Many claimed her mic was up and her backtrack was quieted down. One of the fans wrote on X (previously known as Twitter), “I LOVEEE how we can hear her singing and rapping verse for verse on the broadcast now cuz they finally turned her mic up and the backtrack down.” Another one commented, “MIC IS ON & CROWD IS LOUD.”

i LOVEEE how we can hear her singing and rapping verse for verse on the broadcast now cuz they finally turned her mic up and the backtrack down 🥳 ROCKSTAR LISA COACHELLA #LISACHELLA #Coachella2025 — 🌻 (@lisamygem) April 19, 2025

Another fan pointed out that Lisa faced an on-stage mishap early in her performance when her earpiece fell off. Without missing a beat, she completed the rap verse with a lot of confidence. She quickly fixed the issue and continued to ace her show.

her mic is ONNNN and lisa not missing a beat with the choreo while fixing her in-ear she is such a professional whew ROCKSTAR LISA COACHELLA #LISACHELLA #Coachella2025 pic.twitter.com/lt9a2wQZFW — 🌻 (@lisamygem) April 19, 2025

Being her perfectionist self she’s definitely pissed off with that😭😭 ROCKSTAR LISA COACHELLA #LISACHELLA #Coachella2025 — Nam_OrmBP (@OrmienChaengie) April 19, 2025

impressed with her professionalism as always — BLOCKXS.COM (@blockxs) April 19, 2025

She handled it very well 🥹 A professional 🔥 Me in her place 😅 I can’t even imagine it 😭😭😭😭 ROCKSTAR LISA COACHELLA #LISACHELLA #Coachella2025 — Anne (@Anneleltina) April 19, 2025

After her performance at Coachella weekend 2, #LISACHELLA has been trending everywhere and rightly so. What do you think?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

