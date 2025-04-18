After a long gap, finally, It’s Okay Not To Be Okay actress, Seo Ye-Ji, is returning to the showbiz. For the unversed, Ye-Ji, after being accused of being a bully, the actress stepped away from the limelight and stayed low-key for years. But now she has made her comeback through various variety shows, SNL Korea, and has been interacting with her fans via her social media platforms. She even openly talked about the controversies that revolved around her name with a touch of humor that gained a lot of attention from netizens.

Ye-Ji turned increasingly active on her social media platforms, and her fans love her comeback behavior. She is taking no sh*t and recently when a fan started a conversation about Kim Jung-Hyun (her ex-boyfriend), the actress immediately put a ban on it and shut down the whole discussion. Scroll ahead to find out.

On April 16, Seo Ye-Ji shared a few playful and happy pictures of herself flaunting her bangs while enjoying her time at the Han River. In the photos, she was seen wearing quite casual outfits and completed the look with a head scarf. However, on April 17, she interacted with her fans through a paid messaging app. When a fan mentioned her ex-boyfriend’s name during the conversation by saying, “Just thinking of Kim Jung-hyun or Park Jung-hyun makes me furious,” the actress gave a befitting reply and replied, “That name is forbidden. It’s stressful.” It was clear that she was not comfortable with that name. (via Kbizoom)

Another fan commented, “But wasn’t the first take a bit too stiff?” Seo Ye-Ji further shut down her being “rigid” in the past by saying, “Hey, firm. That’s banned too.” A few days back, when she started interacting with her fans, she used a few Chinese words that appeared to be curse words. When her fans asked her to ignore hateful remarks about her, the actress wrote something like “It’s time to purify hateful emotions,” which was a wordplay image using characters, “clear (아), hate (오), time (시), control (발).”

About Seo Ye-Ji and Kim Jung-Hyun controversy

Back in 2021, Seo Ye-Ji got entangled in a bullying scandal after gaslighting her ex-boyfriend, Kim Jung-Hyun. It all started when Jung-Hyun sparked controversy after refusing to link arms with Seohyun in 2018 during their drama Time press conference. He remained stone-cold throughout the conference, and while people initially believed that he was doing that because of his illness, as there were reports of him having a sleeping and eating disorder, three years later, it was stated that he did all of that because of Seo Ye-Ji.

Apparently, Ye-Ji asked him to remove all physical contact scenes with Seohyun and even ordered him not to talk to female staff. However, when she made her comeback with SNL Korea 7 on Coupang Play, she mocked her past controversy and said confidently, “I’ll gaslight the entire crew to make things fun.”

