Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon was supposed to visit Tokyo for her 10th debut anniversary concert. Her performance was scheduled for April 19 and 20. But just two days before, the concert had been cancelled altogether, according to her agency, SM Entertainment. They explained that the preparation couldn’t be completed, leading to such abrupt cancellation of the event. Fans are in absolute disbelief, especially those in Japan, who were eagerly looking forward to witnessing an excellent performance from the K-pop star.

On April 17, SM Entertainment announced that Taeyeon’s The TENSE concert in Tokyo had been canceled two days before the scheduled date. She was supposed to visit the city to celebrate her 10th debut anniversary with the fans there. The shows were scheduled for April 19 and 20 and were supposed to be held at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, as per Korea JoongAng Daily.

“The equipment used for [Taeyeon’s] Asia tour is currently being transported to Japan, but it has not yet arrived in Japan, making it extremely difficult to sufficiently prepare for the concert. We’ve held discussions with the parties involved and explored every single possibility, but we ultimately determined that it would be difficult to hold the concert,” SM Entertainment explained the reason behind the abrupt cancellation.

“We apologize deeply for inconveniencing those who have waited for the concert,” the agency added. In addition, they also briefly mentioned a possible rescheduling of the shows, adding, “Further details and information on how this [cancellation] will be handled will be announced as they are decided.”

TAEYEON The TENSE Tokyo Japan cancel??? Kok bisa sih??? Kenapa iniiiiii pic.twitter.com/sFdki2jqQ4 — Denjour (@dendiewiguna) April 17, 2025

According to various social media posts, around 30k fans have already purchased tickets for Taeyeon’s Tokyo concerts. They are extremely disappointed with how the concerts turned out and are also concerned about the money spent.

On X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, “They were already setting up for the Taipei con a whole week in advance to avoid any issues… why couldn’t they have prepared like that for Tokyo too? what about the 30k fans who were going, and all the effort Taeyeon and her team put into preparing.”

Another lamented, “My friends are coming to Tokyo from the US to see Taeyeon concert now and they announced the concert is cancelled. At this point. Unbelievable.” Another person tried to console fans, saying, “I am sure they will reschedule it. You ll see Taeyeon concert.” Foreigner fans who have traveled to different countries just to see the SNSD member perform live are extremely outraged, especially because not only do they have tickets, but they also have to spend money on flights and accommodations.

“13-hour flight, 10,000 km, an expensive trip right in the middle of hanami, the Expo, and Golden Week… And the reason I came? Canceled. Just perfect. #TAEYEON_TheTENSE Tokyo,” wrote on fan on X.

13-hour flight, 10,000 km, an expensive trip right in the middle of hanami, the Expo, and Golden Week… And the reason I came? Canceled. Just perfect.#TAEYEON_TheTENSE Tokyo — Ataesone (@Ataesone) April 17, 2025

They were already setting up for the Taipei con a whole week in advance to avoid any issues… why couldn’t they have prepared like that for Tokyo too? what about the 30k fans who were going, and all the effort Taeyeon and her team put into preparing? ☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️ pic.twitter.com/qaHmvqKExM — ﹢ (@piscesgirI39) April 18, 2025

sm really treats their older artists like shit… wdym taeyeon’s Tokyo concert got cancelled bc the equipment couldn’t get there in time pic.twitter.com/OY8Ud9mZDP — v 💎 (@shininqdiamond) April 17, 2025

Meanwhile, some have taken to social media to slam SM Entertainment’s mismanagement. Many have criticized the agency for mistreating their holders, artists like Taeyeon, who has been with the company for a long time. Amid the concerns and chaos, fans are really looking forward to rescheduled concerts.

