BLACKPINK’s Rose has been enjoying Coachella 2025’s first weekend with her girls, Jennie and Lisa, as both performed at the event. However, the APT singer suddenly got embroiled in a dating controversy after a video clip went viral on social media platforms that proved she was involved in an intimate moment with what seemed like a male companion.

But her fans and netizens quickly learned the truth and defended the singer. Rose attended Coachella 2025 only to extend her support and love for the two BLACKPINK members, Lisa and Jennie, who performed last weekend and are gearing up for the next one. However, even though she cheered the loudest for her girls, Rose also blended with people in the audience to watch different celebrities’ sets. Like any other festivalgoer, she was spotted enjoying every performance with lots of energy. But soon her free-spirited presence got tarnished with a controversy.

A video from Coachella 2025 went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms, showing Rose standing close to a man in the crowd. The blurry capture made it seem like the male companion leaned on to kiss the BLACKPINK star and say something in her ear. This scenario made the fans curious about who the man was and whether Rose had attended Coachella with her boyfriend. The clip that surfaced all over the internet was uploaded on TikTok with a caption that read, “BLACKPINK’s Rosé is seen with boyfriend at Jennie’s Coachella set.”

rosé and samuel are a duo that i never knew i needed like helloooo pic.twitter.com/fklkeC05CU — n (@chaescvnty) April 14, 2025

As soon as the speculations began to surface everywhere, fans stepped in to address the claims. One of them stated that the mystery man in question is Samuel Lim, a close friend of Rose, and he is openly a part of the LGBTQ+ community. One of the fans laughed at the fake news and wrote on TikTok, “Stop spreading fake news. He is her close friend, and Samuel is gay.” Another fan stated, “Jennie said, ‘don’t trust the media’.”

Soon after the clarification, a longer video version surfaced on TikTok. In the extended version of the video, Rose, Samuel, and another friend were spotted together enjoying, dancing, talking, and laughing together to the performances. What seemed like a kiss in the shortened video clip was actually a whispered conversation between Rose and Samuel, but because of the camera angle, it looked like a kiss. Many fans shared their frustration regarding the situation and how quickly a rumor can spread like a wildfire across all the platforms.

😭😭😭😭😭 Samuel being Rosé boyfriend 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ssHzoUFqpK — Gali (@chaenghollie) April 16, 2025

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Is Kim Soo-Hyun In Financial Trouble? Here’s All We Know As Rumors Swirl Over Delayed Litigation Fee In 12 Billion KRW Lawsuit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News