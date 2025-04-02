There has always been much curiosity about BLACKPINK members’ dating lives. However, except a few rumors, the stars have so far managed to keep it under the wraps. The speculations ignited once again after Rosé released her first studio album rosie, back in December 2024. The album has the title track toxic till the end. The lyrics and the music video explores a negative chapter of her life, when she was experiencing a toxic relationship.

Notably, Rosé herself revealed that the song was inspired by her real-life experience, and this led many to launch a “witch hunt” and find out who the guy that caused her massive heartbreak was. Fans began speculating who could have been her ex-lover; the list included the likes of Jaden Smith. However, the most notable name that was brought up was none other than NCT’s Jaehyun.

Although there has been no solid evidence pointing at their alleged romantic involvement, the two have been linked to each other constantly since years. The rumors once again ignited after an online user claimed to be a former employee of YG Entertainment “exposed” the truth about Rosé’s love life. The individual insisted, “Rosé’s toxic ex is Jaehyun.”

This claim sparked a massive debate online, as many tried to figure out if the YG Leaker was telling the truth. Regardless, this led many to flood Jaehyun’s social media posts with hate comments. BLACKPINK fans attacked the NCT member for allegedly breaking Rosé’s heart. Some of the comments read, “Ladies and gentlemen, the ex,” “We will not forgive you for hurting our rosie posie.” Some simply asked him to verify whether he actually dated the singer.

Amid the hate, Jaehyun fans quickly came to defend their favorite idol. They counter-attacked with compliments about the NCT member.

Previously, following the release of toxic till the end, Rosé herself spilled on her young love life. The lyrics of the song pertain hints towards ignoring red flags, manipulation etc. She said, “ 20s is not an easy time to live through. It’s when you’re very vulnerable and confused, excited and angry about life. That’s what I wanted to sing about.”

She added, “I’m probably very relatable if you listen to my songs and if anyone’s been in that kind of a relationship. It doesn’t even have to be about a boyfriend, just any type of toxic relationship.”

Meanwhile, Rosé is not the only BLACKPINK member who have been subjected to various dating rumors. Jennie had one confirmed relationship with EXO’s Kai. However, she has also been linked to BTS’ V, which was never addressed by any of their agencies. Lisa is rumored to be seeing French businessman Frédéric Arnault. The eldest Jisoo was confirmed to be dating actor Ahn Bo Hyun in 2023. However, they broke up shortly after.

On the work front, all four members of BLACKPINK have recently released their solo albums, soaring to new heights. The group is also confirmed to be making their highly-anticipated comeback this year, which has been due since their Born Pink album.

