BLACKPINK’s Rose is the first K-pop idol in 22 years to withdraw from the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA), following Seo Taiji’s decision in 2003. Read on to learn more.

Reports have been rife that BLACKPINK’s Rose has finally parted ways with the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) and created history as she became the second Korean artist after Seo Taiji (2003) to take this step in 22 years. This means all of her copyrights will be managed by U.S.-based label Atlantic Records in collaboration with ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers) and BMI (Broadcast Music Inc.).

According to reports, she filed her exit request on October 31, 2024, and after three months, on January 31, 2025, her contract ended. As the BLACKPINK member becomes globally popular, with this move, it will be easier and more efficient to manage her copyrights and royalties because of her promotions in America. Scroll further and learn more.

Rose began her career as a musician with the girl band BLACKPINK in 2016. Since then, she has managed to rule over millions of hearts with her cute nature, husky voice texture, and great range. After leaving YG Entertainment, Rose has been associating with other artists like Bruno Mars to put herself out there on the map. Now, what the K-pop singer did by withdrawing herself from KOMCA is not new among international stars.

As Rose is now working more in the United States, it’s more practical to be managed by U.S. publishers. The only reason why the singer chose to go with this decision is the double fees. According to a report from Dispatch, an insider stated, “In Rose’s case, it is unnecessary to manage copyrights separately in the US and Korea because there would be double fees.”

Rose is now one of the trendiest artists and most searched K-pop idols in recent times. After hitting a record-breaking history with her song APT in collaboration with Bruno Mars, her song’s popularity is still going quite strong. As per Billboard reports, her song has maintained the top spot for 15 weeks at the Global Excl. US chart. This made her break Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ record for remaining no. 1 for the maximum number of weeks.

As soon as the reports went live about Rose withdrawing herself from KOMCA, her fans showered support on her new decision. Taking X (previously known as Twitter) by storm, they tweeted about it. One of them wrote, “Perks of having lawyers in the family,” another user commented, “Okay she is here for the long run.” Another tweet can be read as, “Yes, this is a common thing. Because Rosé feels that in the future, she will make a lot of pop western music (as a global superstar), and it rarely means anything in Korea anymore. Maybe other artists still want to focus on their careers in Korea. While she doesn’t, so she doesn’t join a LOCAL copyright institution anymore. Just join a global institution.”

Meanwhile, Rose is all set to reunite with her other BLACKPINK members, including Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa, for the band’s upcoming world tour. The dates and places have been announced, and all the BLINKs are over the moon. Are you excited?

