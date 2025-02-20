South Korean actress Park Bo-Young’s recent drama Melo Movie has some scenes that sparked controversies among the viewers. Read on to know more.

In the newly released Netflix series Melo Movie, Park Bo-Young plays Kim Moo-Bi, an aspiring assistant director who transitioned into a director’s role. While the actress has returned to the rom-com era after a long time, she has shown a different side of herself while portraying Moo-Bi. One of the most talked-about scenes that has garnered much attention from the audience is where she can be seen smoking cigarettes.

Before this drama, Bo-Young has always played a good girl’s character, portraying her pure image. However, this time, her character’s arc has made her fans go crazy as they have seen her smoking on-screen. Recently, she opened up about her smoking scenes. Scroll ahead to read about what she said and how the netizens have been reacting.

In an interview with a Korean media outlet, Sports Chosun, Park Bo-Young talked about her scenes where she can be seen smoking cigarettes. Explaining how she prepared herself for such scenes, she said, “There were too many people involved when filming that scene. I received the most direction for it. They kept correcting my fingers and telling me my positioning was wrong. Even the smoking staff members on set gave me advice. When we finally filmed the last take, I could feel that it was coming out naturally.”

However, these scenes sparked mixed reactions from the netizens. While a lot of people appreciated her hard work to perfect such gestures, others slammed her for not doing it right. Praising Park Bo-Young, one wrote, “It has a certain vibe,” another commented, “She pulled it off well.” On the other hand, one of the netizens criticized her by saying, “Her hand movements look unnatural.” Another viewer wrote it to be a “typical fake smoking scene.”

In the same interview, the Daily Dose of Sunshine actress shared why she chose to do Melo Movie and explained her experience working on the series. She said, “At first, I asked, ‘Is this the right fit for me?’ But I had always wanted to try a role like this. If my previous roles were bright and lovable, I now wanted to showcase a different side of myself. It’s not just about sweet, romantic moments; the characters acknowledge each other’s pain, help heal one another, and ultimately grow. Living as Moo-bi gave me a different kind of happiness, and it was a truly meaningful time for me.”

This is the first time that Park Bo-Young has been paired with Choi Woo-Shik, and viewers have been appreciating their chemistry, showering love on the on-screen couple. Melo Movie premiered on February 14, 2025, on Netflix, and since then, the series has been making headlines every now and then.

If you have watched the series, let us know your thoughts about Park Bo-Young’s smoking scenes.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Spends Her Valentine’s Day With Frederic Arnault Amid Her Busy Schedule With Born Again & The White Lotus Season 3

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News