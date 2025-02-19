EXO’s Xiumin is making his big acting comeback, holding WJSN’s Exy’s hands. The two K-pop idols will channel their actor mode in the upcoming drama Heo’s Diner. The production team has announced the premiere date for this highly-anticipated rom-com, and it will arrive sooner than you think.

On February 19, Korean media outlet The Fact reported that the final casting lineup for Heo’s Diner had been unveiled along with the long-awaited premiere date. “The first episode will air on March 24,” the team revealed to the outlet, adding, “EXO’s Xiumin, Exy, Lee Se On, and Lee Soo Min will appear and show off their unique chemistry.”

Fans are excited to witness Xiumin’s return to acting and his chemistry with WJSN’s Exy.

Heo’s Diner is an upcoming fantasy rom-com set in the backdrop of the Joseon Dynasty and modern times. It will revolve around the main character Heo Gyun, a problematic figure from the past who travels 400 years into the future, arriving in the present. Chaos ensues when he unintentionally opens a restaurant.

Xiumin is set to showcase his acting talents as Heo Gyun, the first food columnist of the Joseon era. He is also a skilled writer with a refined taste and a keen eye for beauty. After learning that his friends have been falsely accused of treason, he tries to escape but accidentally ends up in the future, which is the present time for us. In this era, he meets Bong Eun Sil.

WJSN member Exy will take on the role of Bong Eun Sil. She is the daughter of a family that operates a small restaurant without a signboard. However, she has high morals, as she cannot tolerate injustice. She is also extremely outspoken and strong-minded. Her life changes when she crosses paths with Heo Gyun, who turns up at the restaurant looking like a homeless man.

Apart from these two stars, the drama will feature more talents taking on pivotal roles. Lee Sae On is set to appear as two characters: in the past likely Lee Yi Cheom, a man who is determined to get what he wants, and in the present Lee Hyuk, a talented chef who is the youngest to earn the Korean Master Chef title.

Lee Soo Min will also embody two roles: Mae Chang, a pretty woman who also has a taste for humor, and Jung Mi Sol, a Korean commercials star who was a child actor.

As revealed by the production team, Lee Soo Min will also switch her roles between the Joseon dynasty and the modern era. While revealing the cast lineup, the production team shared that not only good acting, but viewers can also expect to drool on some good feast that will be featured in various scenes since the drama’s theme heavily relies on the concept of food.

“The story of Heo Gyun, who accidentally time-slips to modern times, will unfold dynamically. You can look forward to the narratives of the characters, each with their own stories,” said the production team.

Heo’s Diner is set to premiere on March 24 at 5 PM on Netflix.

