The Justice League may soon return, but James Gunn’s DC Universe seems to be taking a careful path toward that goal. With the new Superman movie starring David Corenswet now in theaters, DC Studios is laying down the early pieces of its new shared universe, which Gunn has dubbed “Gods and Monsters.” This film is the first chapter, but far from the whole picture.

This super pup was meant for the big screen. 💫 #Superman is NOW PLAYING only in theaters. Get your tickets. https://t.co/mznvQOysqv pic.twitter.com/izsqyvvCND — Superman (@Superman) July 11, 2025

Two Superman Spinoff Shows Already In Development

According to WSJ, two Superman spinoffs are already being looked at, each focused on characters introduced in the movie. Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific and Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen might lead their own shows if plans progress. These series would likely land on HBO Max, part of a broader DC strategy to build a strong lineup of films and shows before tying everything together.

DC Studios reportedly aims to release two live-action films and one animated project each year, per Screenrant. With Batman and Wonder Woman stories also in the pipeline, the new universe is being built step by step. Gunn seems intent on grounding each major hero before bringing them together.

James Gunn is reportedly considering TV spinoffs for Mr. Terrific and Jimmy Olsen! (@WSJ | https://t.co/nqIRCbntyT) pic.twitter.com/xfRcE1VSbr — DCU Superman News (@DCUSuperNews) July 11, 2025

DC Studios Taking A Slow-Build Approach To The Justice League

There is no rush to recreate the Justice League just yet. The studio appears to be testing the waters, letting the characters settle with fans, and setting up smaller pieces before taking on something bigger. Whether the spinoff shows become a reality may depend on how audiences react to their introductions.

For now, no one from DC Studios or Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed the full scope of the report. But if things go as planned, Superman’s return could spark a chain reaction leading straight back to the team that once brought Earth’s greatest heroes together.

DC's goal is to re-establish all its iconic characters & unite them in a new ‘JUSTICE LEAGUE’ movie. The output aim per year: • 2 live-action films

• Multiple TV shows

• 1 animated show (Source: https://t.co/cbE4R3w4ke) pic.twitter.com/uwd0i6XRAV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 11, 2025

