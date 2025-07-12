We have often seen actors getting typecast if they have pulled off a certain sort of character in more than two films. That’s what had happened with Salma Hayek. Despite being a talented and versatile actress, she was called a ‘s*x symbol’ of Hollywood and used to get roles where she needed to be sultry, hot, and ornamental. For most of her career in the initial phase, she got typecast as the sexy bombshell.

But the actress has always wanted more. One of the movie genres that she wanted to make her name in was comedy. So, when Adam Sandler came up to her and cast her in Grown Ups, she couldn’t say no. This was her dream-come-true moment. Previously, in an interview, Hayek talked about this. Scroll ahead to find out.

How Did Grown Ups Come To Salma Hayek?

In a 2023 interview with GQ UK, Salma Hayek opened up about getting typecast all her life as someone who is sexy and doesn’t have humor and shared, “I was typecast for a long time. My entire life, I wanted to do comedy, and people wouldn’t give me comedies. I couldn’t land a role until I met Adam Sandler, who put me in a comedy [2010’s Grown Ups], but I was in my forties! They said, ‘You’re sexy, so you’re not allowed to have a sense of humour.’ Not only are you not allowed to be smart, but you were not allowed to be funny in the ’90s.”

salma hayek at the yves saint laurent couture show in paris, 2000 pic.twitter.com/JLePP3IVF0 — DUDA (@saintdemie) January 11, 2023

Even after featuring in Frida, where she played the titular character Frida Kahlo, which earned her a nomination for an Academy Award, it didn’t change anything for her. She explained, “The types of roles that people offered me did not change at all. I really struggled, and I thought that was going to change, but no.“

When Salma Hayek was further asked if not getting work in the comedy genre ever made her scream, the actress added, “I was sad at the time, but now here I am doing every genre, in a time in my life where they told me I would have expired – that the last 20 years I would have been out of business. So I’m not sad, I’m not angry; I’m laughing. I’m laughing, girl.”

In Grown Ups, Salma played Roxanne Chase-Feder, a fashion designer and wife of Lenny Feder (portrayed by Adam Sandler). The movie didn’t do well and received mixed reactions from the audience, but it became one of the highest-grossing movies of Hayek’s career, as per Box Office Mojo. After 2010’s Grown Ups, she returned as Roxanne in the sequel, Grown Ups 2, in 2013.

Well, what are your thoughts about Salma Hayek being a typecast actress?

