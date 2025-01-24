With the 2025 Golden Globe Awards done and dusted, fans and industry stalwarts have been waiting for the next award shows, namely the BAFTAS, Critics Choice Awards, SAG Awards, and most importantly, the Oscars, also known as the Academy Awards. Though the unfortunate California wildfires delayed most of these events, the postponed dates are finalized.

With the Oscar nominations released, fans have been busy debating and discussing who deserved it and who was snubbed. There is also a lot of buzz about who will be attending the event and posing on the red carpet. Here’s what we know about the ceremony, including the date and the host.

Academy Awards 2025: Date & Where To Watch

The 2025 Oscars, also known as the 97th Academy Awards, will be held on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be airing live on ABC at 7 pm ET. It will also be streamed on Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and Fubo TV for those who want to watch online instead.

Academy Awards 2025: Host Of The Night

Conan O’Brien will be hosting the 2025 Oscars, making his debut at the Academy Awards. In November 2024, the television host and comedian joked, “American demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars.”

Bill Kramer and Janet Yang, the CEO and President of the Academy, said that they were thrilled to see him host the Oscars, calling him “the perfect person to help lead” the “global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies and his live TV expertise.” They pointed out his “ability to connect with audiences” as they “honor films and filmmakers of this year.”

Academy Awards 2025: Nominations

In January 2025, Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang announced the Oscar nominations for the ceremony. Crime comedy Emilia Pérez led the list with 13 nominations across various categories. Period drama The Brutalist and musical fantasy Wicked were next with 10 nominations.

Notable nominated actors include Demi Moore, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Zoe Saldana, Timothee Chalamet, Sebastian Stan, and more, while names like Angelina Jolie and Zendaya were debated to be snubbed.

Academy Awards 2025: Changes Taking Place

The wildfires spread across California, which led to the extension of the voting window for Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science members not once or twice but multiple times. This also postponed the original date when the nominees were supposed to be announced. The nominees luncheon was supposed to happen on February 10, 2025, but was canceled.

The Scientific and Technical Awards were to be held on February 18 but were postponed until further announcement. It was also revealed that the Best Original Song award would not be given during the live broadcast, and none of the nominees would perform the respective singles on air.

