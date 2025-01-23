Oscar Nominations 2025: The nominations for Oscars 2025 were announced on Thursday (January 23) live on the official YouTube channel of the prestigious ceremony. The nomination for the Oscars were originally set to be announced on January 17, 2025, but were delayed several times due to the unfortunate LA wildfires. The nominations for the Oscars were announced by the hosts Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. Ariana Grade’s Wicked and the Selena Gomez starrer Emilia Perez were seen leading the nominations. Here’s a complete look at the Oscars nomination list.

Here are the categories for the Oscars 2025:

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sof­a Gascon, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rosselini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Directing

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Music Orignal Song

‘El Mal’, Emilia Perez

‘The Journey’, The Six Triple Eight

‘Like A Bird’, Sing Sing

’Mi Camino’, Emilia Perez

‘Never Too Late’, Elton John: Never Too Late

Best International Feature Film

I’m Still Here (Brazil)

The Girl With The Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Perez (France)

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow (Latvia)

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir Of A Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Documentary Short Film

Death By Numbers, Kim A Snyder & Janique L Robillard

I Am Ready Warden, Smriti Mundhra & Maya Gnyp

Incident, Bill Morrison & Jamie Kalven

Instruments Of A Beating Heart, Ema Ryan Yamazaki & Eric Nyari

The Only Girl In The Orchestra, Molly O’ Brien & Lisa Remington

Best Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries: Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari & Hanna Aqvilin

No Other Land: Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Balal & Yuval Abraham

Porcelain War: Brenden Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska & Paula Dupre Pesmen

Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat: Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius & Remi Grellety

Sugarcane

Best Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Sing Sing

Wicked

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Substance

Anora (Sean Baker)

The Brutalist (Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold)

A Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg)

September 5

Best Animated Short Film

A Beautiful Man

In the Shadow of Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 2, 2025. The Oscars will be hosted by Conan O’Brien.

