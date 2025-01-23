Oscar Nominations 2025: The nominations for Oscars 2025 were announced on Thursday (January 23) live on the official YouTube channel of the prestigious ceremony. The nomination for the Oscars were originally set to be announced on January 17, 2025, but were delayed several times due to the unfortunate LA wildfires. The nominations for the Oscars were announced by the hosts Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. Ariana Grade’s Wicked and the Selena Gomez starrer Emilia Perez were seen leading the nominations. Here’s a complete look at the Oscars nomination list.
Here are the categories for the Oscars 2025:
Actor in a Leading Role
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Actress in a Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofa Gascon, Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Isabella Rosselini, Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Picture
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Directing
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Best Sound
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Perez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two
- Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
- Wicked
Best Production Design
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best Music Orignal Song
- ‘El Mal’, Emilia Perez
- ‘The Journey’, The Six Triple Eight
- ‘Like A Bird’, Sing Sing
- ’Mi Camino’, Emilia Perez
- ‘Never Too Late’, Elton John: Never Too Late
Best International Feature Film
- I’m Still Here (Brazil)
- The Girl With The Needle (Denmark)
- Emilia Perez (France)
- The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (Germany)
- Flow (Latvia)
Best Animated Feature
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir Of A Snail
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Documentary Short Film
- Death By Numbers, Kim A Snyder & Janique L Robillard
- I Am Ready Warden, Smriti Mundhra & Maya Gnyp
- Incident, Bill Morrison & Jamie Kalven
- Instruments Of A Beating Heart, Ema Ryan Yamazaki & Eric Nyari
- The Only Girl In The Orchestra, Molly O’ Brien & Lisa Remington
Best Documentary Feature Film
- Black Box Diaries: Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari & Hanna Aqvilin
- No Other Land: Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Balal & Yuval Abraham
- Porcelain War: Brenden Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska & Paula Dupre Pesmen
- Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat: Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius & Remi Grellety
- Sugarcane
Best Film Editing
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
- Wicked
Best Cinematography
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Sing Sing
- Wicked
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
- The Substance
- Anora (Sean Baker)
- The Brutalist (Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold)
- A Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg)
- September 5
Best Animated Short Film
- A Beautiful Man
- In the Shadow of Cypress
- Magic Candies
- Wander to Wonder
- Yuck
Best Costume Design
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best Makeup And Hairstyling
- A Different Man
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 2, 2025. The Oscars will be hosted by Conan O’Brien.
