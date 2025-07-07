Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning has lost its charm at the box office amid the fast cars, dragons, and dinosaurs. The film ruled the Chinese box office for days and made it to the top 20 highest-grossing Hollywood films post-COVID list. It has now beaten Oppenheimer’s collection at the box office in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Mission: Impossible 8 has lost multiple screenings worldwide owing to new releases. It has surpassed the worldwide haul of Mission: Impossible 7 as the fourth-highest-grossing film in the franchise. At this momentum, it will not beat the $694.7 million global haul of Ghost Protocol. It is tracking to be a box office failure at the end of its theatrical run.

Mission: Impossible 8’s box office collection in China after 38 days

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning had an impressive run at the Chinese box office. Tom Cruise’s film remained isolated at #1 in China. It collected $317K on its 6th three-day weekend with a harsh decline of -63.6% from last weekend. Mission: Impossible 8 has also lost almost 80% of the remaining screenings and is only playing in just 2K screenings. After running in China for 38 days, the action movie has hit the $64.1 million cume.

Beats Oppenheimer as the 16th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID in China

Tom Cruise’s film has finally beaten Oppenheimer’s $63.6 million collection in China. MI 8, with its $64.1 million Chinese cume, has become the 16th highest-grossing Hollywood film in the post-pandemic era.

Take a look at the top 20 Hollywood grossers at the Chinese box office post-COVID:

Avatar: The Way of Water – $246 million F9 – $215.3 million Godzilla vs Kong – $188.7 million Jurassic World Dominion – $157.9 million Fast X – $135.2 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $134.3 million Meg 2: The Trench – $115.7 million Alien Romulus – $110.4 million Free Guy – $95 million Venom: The Last Dance – $94.6 million Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – $89.8 million Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 – $86.9 million Tenet – $66.6 million No Time To Die – $65.1 million Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom – $64.6 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $64.1 million Oppenheimer – $63.6 million Deadpool & Wolverine – $60.6 million Despicable Me 4 – $59.9 million Soul – $57.3 million

MI 8 has collected $10K in pre-sales for 6th Monday, and its next target is Aquaman 2. The Final Reckoning will beat Aquaman 2’s $64.6 million collection in China as its last achievement. Tom Cruise’s film will then become the 15th highest-grossing Hollywood release post-COVID.

