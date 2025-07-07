Brad Pitt’s F1 is truly a one-of-a-kind experience at the most premium-format theaters, and this is reflected in its box office collection as well. The movie has crossed a major milestone at the North American box office despite strong competition. It has become the 10th 2025 release to cross this milestone domestically and will progress further in the upcoming weeks. Keep scrolling for more.

The racing car film is one of the biggest movies in Pitt’s career and it has been generating winning numbers since release. It has received excellent ratings on the Rotten Tomatoes platform. The critics giving it 83% said, “Driven by Brad Pitt’s laidback magnetism and sporting a souped-up engine courtesy of Joseph Kosinski’s kinetic direction, it brings vintage cool across the finish line.”

Crosses the $100 million milestone at the North American box office

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, F1 collected a solid $26.1 million on its second three-day weekend, competing against Jurassic World Rebirth at the domestic box office. It declined by -54.3% only from last weekend when it opened in the theaters. The movie recorded the second biggest second weekend in Brad Pitt’s career as a lead man, only behind World War Z’s $29.8 million second weekend gross.

The racing film has, therefore, crossed the $100 million milestone in North America. Its domestic box office collection stands at $109.5 million. According to reports, it is projected to earn between $175 million and $190 million in its domestic run.

Worldwide collection update

Brad Pitt‘s movie collected a strong $56.3 million from the overseas markets during its second weekend, witnessing a decline of 37% from its opening weekend. After its second weekend, the film hit the $184.1 million overseas cume. Allied to the domestic cume, the film has hit the $293.6 million cume worldwide. It will soon cross $300 million globally. F1 was released on June 27.

Box Office Summary

North America – $109.5 million

International – $184.1 million

Worldwide – $293.6 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Jurassic World Rebirth North America Box Office Day 5: Scarlett Johansson Records History With Her Biggest Non-MCU Opening – A Staggering $145 Million+ Debut!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News