Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, is just 9 days away from hitting big screens. The upcoming romantic comedy is reportedly the final film of legendary director David Dhawan, making it a special treat. Also, since it marks David’s reunion with his son, Varun, expectations are really high. But can the film really help Varun to see an increment in the Koimoi Star Ranking? Let’s discuss it below!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box-office clubs (based on Indian collections only), such as the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

What is the current status of Varun Dhawan in the Star Ranking?

Due to the success of Border 2 earlier this year, Varun Dhawan witnessed a hike in the Star Ranking, and is currently ranked at 15th. His points tally stands at 700. Up next, the actor will be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which has generated decent pre-release buzz. It’s a no-brainer entertainer by David Dhawan, likely to find footfalls among family audiences. So, it seems that the upcoming biggie might help Varun secure new points.

Can Varun Dhawan overtake Rajkummar Rao?

Varun Dhawan is currently ranked 15th, below Rajkummar Rao. Despite sharing equal points, Rajkummar has been placed higher at 14th because he has one 600 crore net grosser at the Indian box office, while Varun has none. If Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai manages to get favorable word of mouth, it could enter the 100 crore club. With a century in net collections, Varun will be credited with 100 points, taking his tally to 800 points. In this scenario, Varun will overtake Rajkummar.

Here’s the breakdown of Varun’s 700 points:

4 films in the 100 crore club (ABCD 2, Dilwale, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Judwaa 2) = 400 points

1 film in the 300 crore club (Border 2) = 300 points

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

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