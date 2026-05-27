The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Jennifer proposing a truce to Cat. On the other hand, EJ updated Johnny on Tony’s plan and all of his recent offers. Meanwhile, Chanel got her biopsy results. Elsewhere, Xander and Sarah acknowledged hard truths. And lastly, Alex and Joy bonded.

The drama, the secrets, the worry, the doubts, the revenge, the mess, and the warnings are about to escalate in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 27, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 27, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Theo comforting Paulina. Ever since Lexie came back, things have not been the same for the latter. And now the drama has escalated to the point where she is heartbroken. Abe is reunited with Lexie now that she is back from the dead. And Paulina is struggling.

It is not easy to see your husband choose his formerly dead wife. But Theo is by her side, comforting her through this loss. Is she going to bounce back from this? Or will it take time for Paulina to come to terms with this? On the other hand, Marlena hypnotizes EJ. The latter is desperate for answers.

EJ keeps getting flashbacks, and he sees Cat in each of them. He does not remember what happened, which is why he is adamant about getting to the truth. He knows just whose help to take, and he goes over to Marlena and asks her to use her psychiatry and hypnosis to release those memories.

When Marlena works on EJ, will he finally be able to remember what really happened? Or will he have to work harder than that to uncover the truth? Elsewhere, Gabi confides in Ari. Is this about being heartbroken after Philip told her to move out? After all, the two were falling for each other deeply.

When Tate urges Holly to do the right thing, what will she do? Is this about Sophia and Amy? Speaking of whom, Amy plans for revenge. She wants to avenge her daughter Sophia’s death and is adamant that Holly is behind it. Amy will do whatever it takes to prove herself right. What is on her mind?

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (May 26, 2026): Chanel Gets Her Results, Xander & Sarah Acknowledge Truths While Jennifer Pitches A Truce

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