The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw a summer soiree at Deacon’s restaurant and bar, bringing Will and Electra closer together once again. On the other hand, Katie needed a final answer from Hope about coming to Logan. After thought, Hope decided to sign the papers.

The drama, the secrets, the chaos, the friction, the arguments, the returns, and more are about to get more heated in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 26, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 26, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Brooke being excited about Hope’s line returning to Forrester Creations. The last couple of weeks saw some major drama at the fashion house as it was decided to put Hope for the Future on hold for the near future. Hope was massively disappointed by this choice.

She questioned Syeffy and Ridge, but was told that it was not a personal but a professional decision. Despite her multiple attempts, she did not even get an answer regarding when HFTF might return, and so Hope decided to sign the contract with Logan after being really motivated by Liam and Katie.

And now, when Hope has finally taken the step to move on from Forrester and start a new chapter at Logan, the decision has been reversed, and the fashion line is returning to Forrester. Brooke is ecstatic to share the news with her daughter. But how will Hope react when she finds out about it?

Is she going to be disheartened that the decision came after she chose to move to Logan? Is she going to tell Brooke about her decision? On the other hand, RJ is the victim of Will’s low blow. The two might be cousins through their mother, but they have never really gotten along.

And their rivalry has only gotten harsher with Electra coming into the mix. She is Will’s girlfriend, and he loves her despite the ups and downs they have faced over the last few months. But RJ, who recently came back to town, has also started falling for her, and this has become a point of friction.

Since both of them want the same woman, their rivalry has gotten worse. Will wants another chance with Electra, while RJ is hopeful that he will get the chance to start something new with her. When the two clash at the party, Will is all set to go low against RJ. What will this new fight lead to?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Weekly Spoilers, (May 25–29): Sidwell Shares A Theory With Ava, Kai Delivers Bad News While Trina Opens Up To Gio

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News