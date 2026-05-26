Tracker wrapped its third season on CBS as Colter Shaw finally got the answers he had been chasing all season, but his brother Russell stumbled upon even a more sinister truth about their father, keeping it a secret from Colter.

Indeed, the finale kept the viewers on their toes. Here is everything that happened in the Tracker Season 3 finale and what the fans can expect in the upcoming season.

Colter Shaw’s Final Rescue Mission

The finale picks up inside the lab where gifted children are being experimented on. Colter meets a new character named Lola, a teenager with precognition, the ability to see events before they happen. Danny, a gifted boy held as a test subject, tells Coulter he cannot leave without her. Russell explains the government has been trying to crack precognition for decades, which is why the program exists in the first place.

Dr. Jukic, a scientist who turned against the program, guides Danny through a remote viewing session to pinpoint Lola’s location, who is being held at a power plant about 100 miles away, as punishment.

Colter heads out to get her, dealing with Vickers, a former Delta Force operative now working as a hired killer, before finally getting Lola clear. Once both children are safe, Colter puts Lola, Danny, and Dr. Jukic into witness protection and sets off for some rest.

Russell’s Secret Deal

Russell gets himself into serious trouble on his side of the mission. He meets with a military source who admits he was forced to give Russell up. Armed guards ambush Russell and shoot him. He walks away with a bullet wound but keeps it hidden from Colter.

Russell then confronts the man behind the operation, who hands him a file about their father. The man tells Russell that everything in the file is true, including what he did to Colter. He then offers a deal to Russell that if he handles one last job, the file will stay buried. Russell obviously accepts the deal. Before leaving town, he calls Reenie and asks her to keep Colter off his trail.

How The Finale Sets Up Tracker Season 4

Colter heads home after getting all the information he needed about Ashton Shaw, his father, to move on with his life and be at peace. The problem is that Russell is now back working with the Horizon Group, carrying a file about Colter’s childhood that no one has told him about.

Colter has no idea that any of this is happening. And to fans’ anticipation, Season 4 is already confirmed. According to Decider, although CBS has not revealed an official release date for Season 4 yet, the network confirmed on April 15, 2026, that Tracker will return to its Sunday 9:00 p.m. ET slot as part of the 2026-2027 fall primetime lineup. If the show follows the rollout pattern of its previous two seasons, fans can likely expect new episodes to premiere sometime in October.

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