Year after year, HBO has impressed viewers with stellar shows that continue to enjoy a cult following. From the fourth installment of True Detective in 2024 to the premiere season of The Pitt in 2025 to the Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of Seven Kingdoms in 2026, the premium television network has built solid credibility amongst its fans by delivering shows that are packed with robust storylines as well as performances by the star cast. And with its 2026 lineup, it’s evident that HBO plans to continue its streak of success.

The network has unveiled its upcoming projects for 2026, a perfect mix of fantasy, comedy, and documentaries. Here are all projects to be released by the network this year that you can look forward to, in ascending order of their release dates:

1. House Of The Dragon Season 3 – June 21, 2026

The highly anticipated season 3 of The House of the Dragon will release on 21st June 2026 in North and South America and everywhere else on June 22nd. Season 2 ended with Rhaenyra (played by Emma D’Arcy) striking a deal with Alicient (played by Olivia Cooke) to end the war, with the intent of avoiding the impending explosive conflict with Aemond (Ewan Mitchell). It also saw Aegon survive a catastrophic clash at the Battle of Rook’s Rest and being bedridden, forging the way for his brother Aemond to take over the throne as Prince Regent. It is waiting to be seen whether Alicient will accept Rhaebyra’s deal. However, with Aegon bedridden and Aemond, distracted with his princely duties, is there a chance of Rhaenyra taking over the throne? All these angles are likely to be explored in season 3.

2. Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America – June 26, 2026

The series will be released on June 26, 2026, at 9:00 pm ET/PT. The seven-episode sketch comedy has been created by Larry David and Jeff Schaffer and produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, along with Ethan Lewis and Vinnie Malhotra for Higher Ground, a company founded by the former president and the first lady. The plotline follows Barack and Michelle as they try to honor and celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, but their plans are interrupted by a call from Larry David. The new episodes of this sketch will be released weekly up until its finale on August 7.

3. Stuart Fails To Save The Universe – July 23, 2026

The month of July will see the release of Stuart Fails to Save The Universe, the highly anticipated spin-off of The Big Bang Theory. To be released on July 23. It centers on the life of Stuart Bloom (played by Kevin Sussman), the bookstore owner from The Big Bang Theory, who embarks on a mission to undo the chaos in the universe caused by a device built by Sheldon and Howard. Stuart is joined by his girlfriend, Denise (Lauren Lapkus), and his friends, who run into versions of the original gang from alternate universes. Well, it’s a multiverse of madness, and we just can’t wait!

4. Lanterns – August 16, 2026

Lanterns will be the first television release by the DC Studios under their first chapter, Gods and Monsters. Releasing on August 16, the series has been created by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King. Lanterns will feature Kyle Chandler as the original Green Lantern Hal Jordan, alongside Aaron Pierre, who will be seen as a new recruit. The plotline will feature Hal and Aaron, two intergalactic cops investigating a murder in America.

5. Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone – December 25, 2026

This is probably the most highly anticipated project by HBO, not just within this year, but in general. Die-hard Harry Potter fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first part in the television adaptation of the legendary Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling. Where the author’s seven-novel saga was adapted into films, it will now be reimagined as a television series, with each part receiving its own season. The star cast of the television adaptation features Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The series will be released on December 25, 2026. Well, it had to be a Christmas release, didn’t it? All the Harry Potter fans, we know you catch our drift!

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