After the critically acclaimed 2025 biographical musical drama Song Sung Blue, Hugh Jackman is currently starring in the mystery comedy The Sheep Detectives, based on Leonie Swan’s 2005 novel Three Bags Full. Released in U.S. theaters on May 8, 2026, it is now in its third week. The film received rave reviews from both critics and audiences and currently holds a 94% critics’ score and 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

After earning $15.1 million in its opening weekend across 3,457 North American theaters, The Sheep Detectives recently added another $12.4 million over the May 22-25 Memorial Day weekend in the U.S. The latest boost has brought its cumulative domestic tally to $46.9 million. Combined with its $38.7 million international haul, the film’s current worldwide total now stands at $85.6 million, as per Box Office Mojo. As of now, it’s still around $14.4 million short of reaching the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office.

The Sheep Detectives – Box Office Summary

North America: $46.9 million

International: $38.7 million

Worldwide: $85.6 million

How Far From Break-Even Point?

The Sheep Detectives was made on an estimated budget of $75 million. With a current global haul of $85.6 million, it has already surpassed its production budget figure. However, to break even at the box office, the film needs to earn $187.5 million worldwide, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule.

This suggests that the Hugh Jackman-starrer still needs to add another $101.9 million to reach that crucial box-office milestone. However, given the film’s current pace and the current stage of its theatrical run, closing this significant gap appears unlikely. Having said that, the final box-office verdict will become clear as it continues its theatrical run.

Can It Surpass Reminders of Him’s Worldwide Earnings?

According to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart, The Sheep Detectives is just behind Colleen Hoover’s Reminders of Him, which earned $89 million worldwide. So, Hugh Jackman’s film needs to earn just $3.4 million more to achieve that target. Keeping in mind its current momentum and positive word-of-mouth, surpassing that figure won’t be a problem. As of now, The Sheep Detectives is expected to comfortably cross the $100 million mark at the global box office during its ongoing run. Having said that, the film’s final box office verdict will be clear in the coming weeks.

What’s The Sheep Detectives All About?

The mystery comedy film follows the story of a shepherd (Hugh Jackman), who likes to read detective stories to his sheep every night despite believing they don’t understand anything he says. The plot takes an interesting turn when a mysterious incident disrupts their peaceful farm life. The sheep decide to investigate the matter themselves by following clues and asking questions to human suspects to get to the bottom of the mystery.

The Sheep Detectives Trailer

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