Weekend Box Office Performance (Domestic)

Ryan Gosling’s epic sci-fi film Project Hail Mary hit theaters on March 20, 2026, and it has now entered its tenth week in theaters. Based on Andy Weir’s 2021 novel of the same name, the film received highly positive reviews and currently holds a 94% critics’ score and 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Its stellar critical reception translated into a strong box office performance as the film opened to an impressive $80.5 million across 4,007 North American locations. During the May 15-17 weekend, it posted another $4 million domestically, a 38.6% drop compared to the previous weekend.

Domestic Earnings & 2026 Rank

On Friday (May 22), Project Hail Mary added another $0.6 million to its North American total, bringing its cumulative domestic earnings to $337.5 million. Even in the later stages of its theatrical run, the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller-directed feature managed to find a spot among the top ten titles on the domestic box office chart. At the time of writing, the film ranks as the second-highest-grossing title of 2026, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart, behind only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s massive $421.2 million domestic haul.

As it continues its ongoing run, Project Hail Mary is now closing in on the domestic total of Scarlett Johansson’s 2025 blockbuster Jurassic World: Rebirth. Let’s see how much the Ryan Gosling-starrer needs to earn to outgross it at the North American box office.

Project Hail Mary vs. Jurassic World: Rebirth – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films, Project Hail Mary and Jurassic World: Rebirth, compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Project Hail Mary – Box Office Summary

North America: $337.5 million

International: $333.2 million

Worldwide: $670.7 million

Jurassic World: Rebirth – Box Office Summary

North America: $339.6 million

International: $529.5 million

Worldwide: $869.1 million

What The Numbers Indicate

The above numbers show that Project Hail Mary needs to earn another $2.1 million to surpass the North American total of Jurassic World: Rebirth. If the film maintains sufficient momentum, it has a realistic chance of surpassing that target before its run ends.

At the worldwide box office, however, the sci-fi film is behind the Scarlett Johansson-starrer by a wide margin of $198.4 million, a gap that it is highly unlikely to close at this stage. Having said that, the film’s final box office verdict will become clear in the coming weeks.

What Is Project Hail Mary All About?

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a schoolteacher who wakes up alone on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually return, he discovers he has been sent on a high-stakes mission to stop a mysterious phenomenon that is draining the Sun’s energy and threatening life on Earth.

Project Hail Mary Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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