Vishwanath And Sons X Review: Check Out Netizen Reactions For Suriya Starrer ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

After the massive success of Karuppu, Suriya returns to the big screen for the second time this year. For Vishwanath And Sons, the superstar returns in a completely different avatar. He plays a rich, ambitious sportsperson who is also a single father. Mamitha Baiju, who was last seen in Jana Nayagan, is cast opposite Suriya in the film. The film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. The Tamil film comes at a time when Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC is already dominating theaters.

Vishwanath And Sons X Review

Netizens have shared reviews on X. While they say it is not a perfect film, the audience has found positives that make it a fun family drama. Audiences have given the film largely mixed reviews, with the film’s highlights being the charming presence of Suriya and Mamitha Baiju. Their age gap was much of the talk pre-release, but it seems the plot handles it well.

Sharing their review on the film, a user wrote, “Done with #ViswanathAndSons. It’s about how Viswanath takes on responsibilities and sets things right. Venky Atluri has a mature way of handling things. I liked the way he ended the movie. Family entertainers can never go wrong when they are handled reasonably well. Suriya is extremely good. What surprised me is how well Mamitha matched him with her performance. This will be a sure-shot hit. “

Done with #ViswanathAndSons. It’s about how Viswanath takes on responsibilities and sets things right.



Venky Atluri has a mature way of handling things. I liked the way he ended the movie.



Family entertainers can never go wrong when they are handled reasonably well.



Suriya is… https://t.co/Te0dArD0w5 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) August 14, 2026

Another fan pointed out both the positives and flaws and wrote, “Viswanath And Sons – A Okayish Entertainer. Though it has Good Performances and a few well-written scenes, the passable first half and Average Second half made it an okayish entertainer. The Driver Muthusamy Scene in the first half written Superb. The combo Scenes between #Suriya & #MamithaBaiju, #MamithaBaiju & #Radhika came out well. Decent work from the Technical team. #NenoButterfly Song was Good on Screen. If the Second half sticks to the Main Theme and has a better Climax, it can work for Everyone. Finally, if you’re a fan of family drama movies, then you can give it a try. For others, it is a Passable Watch.”

#ViswanathAndSons – A Okayish Entertainer.



Though it has Good Performances and few well written Scenes, the passable first half and Average Second half made it a okyish Entertainer.



The Driver Muthusamy Scene in the first half written Superb. The combo Scenes between #Suriya &… — Fukkard (@Fukkard) August 14, 2026

Netizens Laud Film’s Clean Comedy

“Vishwanath & Sons – One more hit from Venky Atluri. A clean, emotional, family entertainer with great performances from Radhika, Mamitha and Suriya. GV’s BGM is not that great.

Positives:

Radhika, Mamitha, Suriya Venky Atluri’s writing Grandeur Emotional scenes Clean comedy

Negatives:

GV Prakash’s music Overly done color correction”

Vishwanath & Sons – One more hit from Venky Atluri 👌



A clean, emotional, family entertainer with great performances from Radhika, Mamitha and Suriya. GV's BGM is not that great.



Positives:

1. Radhika, Mamitha, Suriya

2. Venky Atluri's writing

3. Grandeur

4. Emotional scenes… https://t.co/fVZHzVhmyZ pic.twitter.com/0lRIQZ41Yr — Gudumba Satti 🇮🇳🕉🚩 (@GudumbaSatti) August 14, 2026

Another person complimented the film and wrote on X, “Suriya and Mamitha Baiju are excellent, bringing charm, fun and emotion to their roles. Radhika also delivers well. Venky Atluri’s dialogues stand out, while the climax lands decently. It’s a clean, feel-good family timepass worth watching”.

#VishwanathAndSons — A classic family entertainer

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐½/5



Suriya and Mamitha Baiju are excellent, bringing charm, fun and emotion to their roles. Radhika also delivers well. Venky Atluri’s dialogues stand out, while the climax lands decently.



It’s a clean, feel-good… pic.twitter.com/peQMRxJZe7 — Suresh Yadav (@SpicyTimeLine) August 14, 2026

“A unique storyline which sets up the prologue really well, excellent performance from Suriya, Mamitha & Radhika, kitchen scene Sema, emotional connect good especially combination scenes of Mamitha & Radhika. The interval block good. GV Prakash background score neat enough, the last hour of movie had no conflict & wedding sequences could have been better.. felt bit flat.. Likable climax. Overall a OKAYISH film,” wrote another user.

#VishwanathAndSons



A unique storyline which sets up the prologue really well 👍 excellent performance from Suriya, Mamitha & Radhika ♥️ kitchen scene Sema 😄 emotional connect good specially combination scenes of Mamitha & Radhika 😭♥️



The interval block good 👍 GV Prakash… pic.twitter.com/FBYfa3SnOg — SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) August 14, 2026

“#VishwanathAndSons 1st half engaging and fun. 2nd half good dailogs with peak emotions. Venky strikes again , mamitha career best role. Don’t expect any mass scene because it is pure feel good movie,” wrote another user asking to manage expectations.

#VishwanathAndSons 1st half engaging and fun 😂💥💥

2nd half good dailogs with peak emotions



Venky strikes again , mamitha career best role 👍🏻💥🏆🏆



Don't expect any mass scene because it is pure feel good movie 🏆



Blockbuster ❤️‍🔥 — Harish_sundhar (@josheph_vijay_6) August 14, 2026

Another user found pure heart in the film and wrote, “Vishwanath and Sons is such a genuinely beautiful film. No forced drama, no unnecessary noise just pure emotions that stay with you. Walked out with a genuinely happy heart. Wholeheartedly loved it.”

Vishwanath and Sons is such a genuinely beautiful film. ❤️ No forced drama, no unnecessary noise just pure emotions that stay with you. Walked out with a genuinely happy heart. 🥹❤️ Wholeheartedly loved it. ✨❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥#VAS #VishwanathAndSons — Subha ♡ (@sugarnspicy17) August 14, 2026

More About Vishwanath And Sons

The film has been directed by Venky Aturi, whose last film, Lucky Baskhar, was a clean hit. Suriya plays an aging shooter in this film who wants to focus on his Olympic dream. However, family obligations and drama come in the way, even as he tries hard to focus on the bigger ambitions of his life. Mamitha Baiju plays a spirited young woman who walks into Suriya’s life when the latter’s son needs a bone marrow transplant. Suriya’s life turns even more dramatic when Mamitha, almost half his age, falls for him.

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