Vishwanath & Sons: Suriya Starrer Earns 85 Crore Profit Before Release ( Photo Credit – Instagram )



Suriya made a strong comeback with Karuppu, marking his first clean success after 10 years. Post-Karuppu, the momentum is there with the Kollywood star, which seems to be benefiting his next, Vishwanath & Sons. There’s positivity around the film, which has led to solid pre-release deals. Through pre-release theatrical and non-theatrical deals, the makers have already made big profits, which is impressive. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Already in profits despite a big budget

The upcoming Tamil drama releases in theaters tomorrow (August 14), and the pre-release buzz appears to be good. Reportedly, it’s one of the most expensive movies of Suriya’s career, with a budget of 130 crore. Despite being mounted on such a big budget, the makers are already in a safe position. In fact, they have already made a good profit even before the film hits theaters.

Vishwanath & Sons amasses 90 crore through pre-release theatrical business

If reports are to be believed, the theatrical rights of Vishwanath & Sons were sold at 90 crore. It includes 45 crore in exchange for Tamil Nadu distribution rights, while the rights for the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) were sold for 20 crore. Karnataka’s rights bagged 5 crore. The rest of India was valued at 5 crore, while the overseas market was locked at 15 crore.

Non-theatrical business rakes in a solid 120 crore+

Coming to the non-theatrical pre-release business, Vishwanath & Sons bagged a whopping 125 crore through OTT, satellite, and music rights. Overall, the film has amassed a staggering 215 crore through pre-release business. Compared with the budget of 130 crore, it’s a profit of 85 crore.

Chasing a big yet achievable target

While the makers have already made good profits, the film must perform well to become a profitable venture for distributors. It has been learned that the biggie must earn around 175 crore gross at the worldwide box office to be considered a success from the distributors’ point of view.

To reach 175 crore gross globally, Vishwanath & Sons must see a positive word-of-mouth among audiences. It’s achievable, but it’ll require some heavy lifting and won’t be a cakewalk.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates of South Indian cinema!

Must Read: Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game Exits Onam Box Office Race: 3 Reasons Why The Delay Makes Sense

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News