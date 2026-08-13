I’m Game Exits Onam 2026 Clash: 3 Reasons Why It Makes Sense! (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game was one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of the year. The film, which also marked Dulquer Salmaan’s homecoming, was scheduled for an August 20 release. However, the makers have announced that the release has been postponed by 2 weeks. I’m Game was initially part of the three-way Onam clash with Khalifa and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

A week before its scheduled release, the makers of Dulquer Salmaan‘s upcoming film took to X to announce a new release date. Making the announcement, they wrote, “We understand the anticipation, and we apologize for the delay, but I’m Game will now release worldwide on 3rd September, moving from its earlier release date of 20th August. The new release date comes with a larger vision for the film as I’m Game gears up for a wider theatrical release across markets. The film will now simultaneously release in multiple languages – Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, taking the experience to audiences across the country and beyond.”

The announcement further read, “This decision has been made to give I’m Game the scale, reach, and theatrical platform it truly deserves, allowing audiences across different markets to experience it on the big screen.”

3 Reasons Why I’m Game Postponing Is A Good Decision

A Crowded Onam Release

Dulquer Salmaan was part of the Onam 2025 three-way clash and even won it. As the producer of Lokah: Chapter 1, the actor has been through the Onam clash and understands the stakes involved. Lokah came to theatres with Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam and Fahadh Faasil’s Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira. While Lokah broke all records because of its unique plot, that may not be the case for the upcoming 2026 Onam clash.

The Onam clash sees Nivin Pauly in Girish AD’s film. He is the same director who made Premalu, a box-office blockbuster. Nivin is also returning to a genre that he is loved for after the success of Sarvam Maya. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa, on the other hand, promises a stylized gangster drama directed by Vysakh, who has previously directed films such as Turbo, Pulimurugan, and Pokkiri Raja. With two films already released and Vismaya Mohanlal’s Thudakkam already in theaters, screens for I’m Game would be limited.

The Toxic Wave

Yash’s much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is also scheduled for release on August 26. While it is a Kannada-English bilingual film, Yash’s fan following in Kerala cannot be underestimated. Yash’s last release, KGF 2, was a massive success in Kerala, which adds competition for screens in the state during an already crowded week.

A Solo Release For Dulquer Salmaan’s Homecoming

Dulquer Salmaan’s last Malayalam film was King of Kotha in 2023. The film crashed at the box office and was a major disappointment for the actor. King of Kotha clashed at the box office during Onam 2023 with RDX, which was directed by Nahas Hidayath. Now, Dulquer is coming with I’m Game, directed by Nahas. As the makers said, Dulquer’s homecoming deserves a worldwide massive release, and a delayed release solves the problem.

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