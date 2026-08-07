Gatta Kusthi 2 OTT Verdict: Top 3 South Indian Debuts Of 2026! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The high-octane wrestling drama Gatta Kusthi 2, after winning hearts at the box office, has now made an impressive debut on Netflix. Starring Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the film has managed to enter the list of the top 3 South Indian debuts of 2026 on Netflix, pushing Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh out of the list!

Interestingly, while the action comedy has pushed Pawan Kalyan out of the top 3, it has also managed to push the romantic drama With Love out of the list of the top 10 debuts by a South Indian film on Netflix in 2026.

Gatta Kusthi 2 OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix, Gatta Kusthi 2, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 2.6 million on Netflix against 6.6 million viewing hours and secured the sixth spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix. The top spot is claimed by Elize: Shadows of a Woman, a Brazilian true crime film!

The original 2022 film was a hit at the box office, and the sequel also got enough Love in the theaters. This has built a good following for the film on the streaming platforms as well! The sequel doubles down on the chaos between Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, combining slapstick humor with sports action.

Here are the debut week viewership numbers for all the South Indian films that arrived on Netflix in 2026. These films arrived on the platform either after ending their theatrical run.

Blast: 4.4 Million Kara: 3.8 Million Gatta Kushthi 2: 2.6 Million Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 2.5 Million Youth: 2.2 Million Anaganaga Oka Raju | Akhanda 2: 2 Million Peddi: 1.9 Million Mrithunjaya: 1.6 Million Eko: 1.9 Million 29: 1.3 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

Advertisement

For more stories from Television & Web, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Musafir Cafe Ending Explained: Did Chander & Sudha Cheat On Their Partners During Their Final Reunion, Making Way For A Messier Season 2?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News